Country Barbie Lauren Spencer Announces Fashion Partnership With Bear Creek Western Store Ahead Of Cajun Country Jam

Celebrating Southern Style with a Historic Louisiana Brand Rooted in Tradition, Craftsmanship, and Culture

- Lauren Spencer, The Country BarbieDENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Country lifestyle and music influencer, Louisiana native Lauren Spencer , affectionately known as The Country Barbie, is proud to announce her new collaboration with Bear Creek Western Store - a beloved, family-owned retailer celebrating 60 years of western fashion excellence in Southwest Louisiana. This partnership arrives just in time for Lauren's appearance as an official influencer at the Cajun Country Jam Memorial Day Festival, taking place May 23–25, 2025, in Denham Springs.Lauren will be styled exclusively by Bear Creek throughout the festival weekend, showcasing carefully curated outfits inspired by country flair and southern spirit.Lauren's team is thrilled about it all. The popular influencer shared.“Celebrating 60 years of providing the finest western wear in Southwest Louisiana, Bear Creek has so graciously styled me for the Cajun Country Jam this Memorial Day Weekend. I'm excited to reveal our country concert outfit inspiration very soon!”Bear Creek Western Store, owned and operated by Melba Giardina , is enthusiastic about the partnership and proud to support Lauren's platform. Their store offers a wide selection of top-brand western wear, boots, hats, shirts, workwear, and accessories. As stated on their website:“We outfit cowboys and cowgirls from far and wide – everything for the horse and horseman!” Those attending Cajun Country Jam or simply looking to update their wardrobe are encouraged to visit Bear Creek for all their western wear needs.Bear Creek Western Store is located at:35999 Highway 16, Montpelier, LA 70422Visit them online at:“As Lauren's publicist, I'm proud to have secured this meaningful collaboration with such a respected local business,” said Desirae L. Benson , award-winning publicist.“This partnership aligns beautifully with Lauren's growing presence as a cultural voice in the country space - authentic, rooted in community, and full of personality.”Fans can expect outfit reveals throughout the Memorial Day weekend as Lauren hosts, networks, and connects with festival goers and fellow influencers at one of Louisiana's biggest country music celebrations.To find out more about the Cajun Country Jam and the incredible lineup of artists, or to get tickets to attend, visit:Media Contact:Desirae L. BensonPublicist to Lauren Spencer...###

