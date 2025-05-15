FTX Recovery Trust To Distribute More Than $5 Billion To Creditors In Second Distribution On May 30, 2025

WILMINGTON, Del., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Ltd. (d/b/a. FTX) and the FTX Recovery Trust (collectively "FTX") today announced that, consistent with FTX's Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan"), FTX will commence distributions to holders of allowed claims in the Plan's Convenience and Non-Convenience Classes that have completed the pre-distribution requirements on May 30, 2025 (the "Second Distribution"). Eligible creditors should expect to receive funds from their selected distribution service provider (a "Distribution Service Provider"), either Bitgo or Kraken, within 1 to 3 business days from May 30, 2025. Subsequent record and payment dates will be announced in due course.

In the Second Distribution, in accordance with the waterfall priorities set forth in the Plan:1



Allowed Class 5A Dotcom Customer Entitlement Claims will receive a 72% distribution;

Allowed Class 5B U.S. Customer Entitlement Claims will receive a 54% distribution;

Allowed Classes 6A General Unsecured Claims and 6B Digital Asset Loan Claims will each receive a 61% distribution; and Allowed Class 7 Convenience Claims will receive a 120% distribution.

John J. Ray III, Plan Administrator of the FTX Recovery Trust, said: "These first non-convenience class distributions are an important milestone for FTX. The scope and magnitude of the FTX creditor base makes this an unprecedented distribution process, and today's announcement reflects the outstanding success of the recovery and coordination efforts of our team of professionals. Our focus remains on recovering more for creditors and resolving outstanding claims."

Customers should be aware that by onboarding with a Distribution Service Provider, they have irrevocably elected to forego their right to receive cash distributions from FTX and have instead directed FTX to pay, directly to such Distribution Service Provider, any distributions to which they otherwise would be entitled to under the Plan. If customers have any questions related to the availability of the funds in their account with their selected Distribution Service Provider, they should contact customer support at their Distribution Service Provider directly.

To be eligible to receive a distribution on subsequent distribution dates, customers and other creditors must complete the following prior to their distribution record date:



Login to the FTX Customer Portal ( ) (applicable to customers).

Complete required Know Your Customer ("KYC") verification.

Submit the required tax forms. Onboard with either BitGo or Kraken, FTX's Distribution Service Providers. FTX will provide instructions for onboarding with each of the Distribution Service Providers on the existing FTX Customer Portal.

For transferred claims, distributions will only be made to the transferee holder of an allowed claim that is processed and reflected on the official register of claims maintained by the Notice and Claims Agent as of future record dates, where the 21-day notice period has lapsed without objection. For more information, please visit: .

Phishing Advisory

Please remain aware of phishing emails that may look like they are from FTX and scam sites from channels that may appear to look like the FTX Customer Portal ( ). This is another reminder that FTX will never ask you to connect your wallets.

Additional Information

U.S. Bankruptcy Court filings, including the Plan and other documents related to the Court proceedings, are available at .

FTX Digital Markets Ltd. ("FTX DM") will be separately communicating distribution information for customers who have elected to have their claims administered by FTX DM.

Advisors

The FTX Recovery Trust is represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal counsel and are assisted by Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC as financial advisor, Perella Weinberg Partners LP as investment banker, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP as special counsel and Landis Rath & Cobb LLP as Delaware counsel.

1 Actual distribution percentages may differ slightly due to rounding of the figures referenced above. Additional details regarding the amounts distributed by Class will be filed on the docket on or prior to May 30, 2025.

