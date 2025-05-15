Platox International Revolutionizes Accounting Services In Singapore With AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlatoX International Pte Ltd is broadening its range of services with the introduction of AI-powered accounting solutions in Singapore through its brand, cc:Monet. These newly launched services are crafted to aid businesses across the country, offering support in areas such as tax accounting, fractional CFO services, and AI-enhanced financial management. Businesses can significantly enhance their financial processes through services like cc:Monet's AI Bookkeeping, which processes diverse document formats and converts them into structured data for seamless financial operations.

With the roll-out of the cc:monet accounting service in Singapore, businesses have a fresh opportunity to enhance their financial operations. This service uses cutting-edge AI technology to simplify and automate intricate financial duties, thus providing companies with critical insights and boosting the efficiency of daily tasks. The AI Expense Management service, for example, swiftly handles numerous documents, reducing errors and ensuring efficiency, which empowers businesses to save time and resources effectively.

One remarkable feature of the service suite is the cc:Monet AI Tax Accountant. It tackles the often-complex world of tax management, covering everything from filing and compliance to optimization. Suitable for a wide range of clients, from startups to large-scale enterprises, it serves as an efficient alternative to conventional tax services. By cutting down the time spent on tax-related activities by up to 40%, businesses can experience substantial savings in both time and cost, allowing them to concentrate on their core activities. Moreover, with services like the AI Receipt Scanner, businesses gain a clear overview of income and expenses thanks to its automatic categorization of documents, unveiling crucial financial trends.

"With the launch of our AI-powered Accounting Services in Singapore, we aim to transform how businesses manage their finances," said Anigo, a representative of PlatoX International. "Our goal is to offer businesses not just a service, but a comprehensive suite that combines advanced AI with human expertise, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and peace of mind."

Another important part of this offering is the cc:monet fractional cfo service . It gives businesses, especially startups and small-to-medium enterprises (SMBs), access to strategic financial planning and expertise without needing a full-time CFO. This service delivers valuable AI-driven insights and expert financial advice, helping businesses to grow efficiently and optimize their operations. Whether it's getting ready for funding rounds or making informed decisions, businesses stand to gain significantly from this cost-effective approach.

"By integrating AI into these traditional financial processes, cc:Monet empowers businesses to succeed in a dynamic marketplace," Anigo explained. "Our platform not only simplifies financial management but also enhances decision-making through timely and accurate financial insights."

The launch also introduces the cc:monet AI Financial Management service , a user-friendly platform designed to automate crucial financial tasks, which include AI Financial Analysis for instant insights through an AI chat function. This offers businesses real-time insights into their financial wellbeing, assisting them in making well-informed decisions and improving their financial outcomes. The service is particularly beneficial for companies involved in international transactions thanks to its support for multiple currencies and integration with popular accounting software like QuickBooks and Xero.

Moreover, the company prioritizes the security and privacy of financial data with strong encryption and adherence to stringent security measures. As AI continues to grow in importance within financial sectors like accounting, it presents new methods for businesses to manage recurring tasks and improve client interactions. The AI Invoice Agent, for instance, helps streamline the management of invoices in various formats, ensuring precise data extraction.

The decision by PlatoX International to offer these services in Singapore is timely, considering the increasing demand for digital financial tools that promote flexibility and efficiency. This initiative highlights the company's dedication to advancing financial management processes using modern technology tailored to the needs of local businesses.

For additional information about the ccmonet accounting service, visit cc:Monet's Tax Accountant Services. Businesses interested in exploring the ccmonet fractional cfo service can find more details at cc:Monet's Fractional CFO Services. Further information on the ccmonet AI Financial Management service is available at cc:Monet's AI Financial Management.

Besides introducing new technology, PlatoX International's launch in Singapore aims at combining these innovations with strategic financial practices. As the company continues to evolve, it remains devoted to allowing businesses to manage their financial paths with ease and assurance.

