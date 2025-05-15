ITS Logistics May Port Rail Ramp Index: Heavy Import Volumes And Pent-Up Demand From China Set To Pull Forward Peak Retail Season And Cause Transportation Challenges For U.S.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) --The anticipated disruptions and capacity challenges compound the fraud crisis plaguing cargo and freight operations. --

RENO, Nev., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics today released the May forecast for the ITS Logistics US Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index . This month's index confirmed the previous projections of a steep import drop-off following tariff increases on Chinese goods. In addition, rail ramps in key regions are experiencing operational stress as shippers redirect front-loaded inventory to interior point intermodal (IPI) routing, all while cargo theft at rail interchange points shows distressing trends for shippers and providers in 2025.

On Monday, trade officials announced that the U.S. and China agreed to a temporary tariff reduction, with the U.S. lowering tariffs from 145% to 30% and China lowering its tariffs on U.S. goods to 10% from 125%. With the new rates officially in place for the next 90 days, shippers are eager to restart imports, replenish inventories, and prepare for upcoming holiday seasons. The sudden surge in demand and uncertainty surrounding long-term availability of Chinese imports has the potential to spur another frontloading event that drives an early start to peak season for businesses in key industries like retail.

“I have clients with thousands of containers pre-loaded in China that is ready to come in,” said Paul Brashier, Vice President of Global Supply Chain at ITS Logistics. Over the next four to six weeks, Brashier says he expects a surge of containers, calling the 90-day pause“the pivotal moment for supply chain planning out of China.”

Brashier continued,“Shippers should be prepared to increase trucking and equipment capacity immediately to ensure they can withstand volatility and get their goods to market on time.”

Adding to emerging market challenges, industry experts are reporting a surge in cargo theft. Criminal networks in the U.S. and internationally are exploiting weaknesses in current supply chain systems, as well as technology intended to improve overall efficiency, to steal freight. CNBC recently reported industry-wide losses estimated to be close to $1 billion or more a year . A leader in fraud prevention solutions, Highway, cited in its quarterly Freight Fraud Index that the company blocked more than 914,000 fraud attempts in 2024 , and over 400,000 were blocked in Q1 of 2025 alone. Additionally, the Association of American Railroads (AAR) data showed a 40% year-over-year increase in container theft incidents in 2024 . In the months preceding the April tariff announcement, shippers turned to IPI to move front-loaded goods away from congested ports - only to create new chokepoints at inland rail ramps, where cargo theft is now surging. This is occurring as industry stakeholders demand federal intervention as the current freight fraud crisis escalates, leaving vulnerable supply chains at risk.

“Using IPI offers more storage elasticity and allows shippers to avoid 3PL storage fees on front-loaded inventories,” Brashier explained.“However, chassis availability and congested ramp operations are becoming more frequent, and theft at interchanges between rail providers is a serious ongoing concern.”

Amid industry professionals seeking ways to best navigate the current supply chain disruptions, ITS advises companies to prepare for an early kick-off to peak season that lasts through Q3. Additionally, as the supply chain industry enters Q4, tax policy, deregulation, and federal reserve policy could spur economic growth that drives higher year-over-year (YOY) volumes.

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, LTL, and outbound small parcel.

The ITS Logistics US Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index forecasts port container and dray operations for the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf regions. Ocean and domestic container rail ramp operations are also highlighted in the index for both the West Inland and East Inland regions. Visit her for a full comprehensive copy of the index with expected forecasts for the U.S. port and rail ramps.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is one of North America's fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry's most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America's #18 asset-lite freight brokerage , the #12 drayage and intermodal solution , an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at