Scrypted Acquires Chibi Clash To Advance AI Agent Powered Gaming

"AI Agents are the future, and Chibi Clash is the perfect place to prototype and showcase how we can make games more dynamic and personalized," said Tim Cotten, CEO of Scrypted. "Our goal is to create a new generation of gaming experiences - autonomous and creative in a way that embraces the best of human game designers with the speed and reaction-time of artificial intelligence."

Chibi Clash has built a dedicated community around its innovative combination of world-building, fast-paced action, and player-owned digital assets. The acquisition builds on a collaborative relationship between Scrypted and Kuma Games that began in 2023, when Scrypted's first generation of AI technology (ArtemisML) was integrated into Chibi Kingdoms.

Ted Mui, CEO of Kuma Games, said: "Watching what Scrypted has accomplished with their AI technology convinced me they were the right team to take Chibi Clash forward. Our community will benefit from their cutting-edge innovations while keeping everything they love about our games. I believe Scrypted's approach represents the future of gaming ."

Why This Acquisition Matters

This acquisition combines Scrypted's AI Agent technology with Chibi Clash's established games to create compelling new experiences:

Chibi Clash provides the perfect canvas for Scrypted's proprietary Gen AI technology to showcase how AI can create rich, handcrafted-feeling environments that evolve over time.The Chibi IP offers an ideal environment for Scrypted's Autonomous Virtual Beings (AVBs) to demonstrate how game characters can learn, adapt, and create meaningful player interactions beyond their programming.

What Players Can Expect

Scrypted plans to enhance the Chibi Clash games via:



Reimagined visual experience for Chibi Survivor with improved performance.

Enhanced Chibi Kingdoms with AI-generated world elements. Autonomous Virtual Beings (AVB) characters that create unique interactions.

Throughout these updates, Scrypted will preserve what makes Chibi Clash special to its community: all existing player assets, tokens, and digital collectibles will remain secure and functional.

"We're not replacing what makes Chibi Clash great - we want to take it to the next level with continuous delivery of exciting content," added Cotten. "Our team is thrilled to bring our experience and technology, built up over several decades in the game development industry, to the worlds of Chibi Clash. We want to bring these games to life in ways no one's ever seen before."

About Scrypted

Scrypted Inc. develops AI agent technology for social, gaming, and decentralized applications. The company's products include the AVB platform for AI agent development and the upcoming Inori Network - a native Layer 1 blockchain for AI Agents. Founded in 2023, Scrypted is backed by investors at the intersection of AI, gaming, and decentralization like a16zcrypto CSX and PTC.

Contact Information

For inquiries: Aidan Tamke, 650-743-3473, [email protected]

Website:

Chibi Website:

Twitter: @scryptedInc

SOURCE Scrypted Inc.