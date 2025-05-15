Xiao-I Corporation Announces Strong 2024 Results: Revenue Up 19% With Path To Profitability In 2025
|
XIAO-I CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,564,542
|
|
|
$
|
846,593
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
20,676
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
28,326,985
|
|
|
|
55,543,017
|
|
Amounts due from related parties, current
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
13,587,536
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
67,826
|
|
|
|
14,362
|
|
Contract costs
|
|
|
1,691,293
|
|
|
|
2,502,678
|
|
Advance to suppliers
|
|
|
1,149,642
|
|
|
|
3,205,098
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
|
|
|
5,233,553
|
|
|
|
792,732
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
38,054,517
|
|
|
|
76,492,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
2,125,629
|
|
|
|
1,867,736
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
212,445
|
|
|
|
143,370
|
|
Long-term investments
|
|
|
2,650,458
|
|
|
|
2,497,594
|
|
Right of use assets
|
|
|
2,431,475
|
|
|
|
833,030
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets
|
|
|
7,000,357
|
|
|
|
3,677,728
|
|
Amount due from related parties, non-current
|
|
|
13,859,350
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
28,279,714
|
|
|
|
9,019,458
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
66,334,231
|
|
|
$
|
85,511,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
$
|
26,760,940
|
|
|
$
|
32,879,865
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
13,674,339
|
|
|
|
27,131,439
|
|
Amount due to related parties, current
|
|
|
704,947
|
|
|
|
217,068
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
1,654,145
|
|
|
|
2,385,228
|
|
Convertible loans
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
216,756
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
13,938,253
|
|
|
|
23,289,453
|
|
Lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
929,755
|
|
|
|
483,658
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
57,662,379
|
|
|
|
86,603,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount due to related parties, non-current
|
|
|
7,905,290
|
|
|
|
7,336,833
|
|
Accrued liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
7,759,474
|
|
|
|
7,043,185
|
|
Lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
1,473,950
|
|
|
|
295,962
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
17,138,714
|
|
|
|
14,675,980
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
74,801,093
|
|
|
|
101,279,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Shareholders' deficit
Ordinary shares (par value of $0.00005 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares
|
|
$
|
1,201
|
|
|
$
|
1,598
|
|
Preferred shares (par value of $0.00005 per share; 3,700,000 preferred
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
108,729,047
|
|
|
|
115,745,140
|
|
Statutory reserve
|
|
|
237,486
|
|
|
|
237,486
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(110,833,045)
|
|
|
|
(125,338,509)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(2,998,562)
|
|
|
|
(2,848,314)
|
|
XIAO-I CORPORATION shareholders' deficit
|
|
|
(4,863,688)
|
|
|
|
(12,202,414)
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
(3,603,174)
|
|
|
|
(3,565,559)
|
|
Total shareholders' deficit
|
|
|
(8,466,862)
|
|
|
|
(15,767,973)
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
$
|
66,334,231
|
|
|
$
|
85,511,474
|
|
XIAO-I CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the years ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Sale of software products
|
|
$
|
3,547,113
|
|
|
$
|
1,566,455
|
|
|
$
|
1,516,169
|
|
Sale of hardware products
|
|
|
46,295
|
|
|
|
75,363
|
|
|
|
1,395,345
|
|
Technology development service
|
|
|
16,419,889
|
|
|
|
7,839,700
|
|
|
|
24,105,644
|
|
M&S service
|
|
|
2,429,526
|
|
|
|
2,676,185
|
|
|
|
2,419,901
|
|
Sale of cloud platform products
|
|
|
25,742,135
|
|
|
|
47,007,556
|
|
|
|
40,877,256
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
48,184,958
|
|
|
|
59,165,259
|
|
|
|
70,314,315
|
|
Cost of sale of software products
|
|
|
(888,220)
|
|
|
|
(834,570)
|
|
|
|
(98,442)
|
|
Cost of sale of hardware products
|
|
|
(25,141)
|
|
|
|
(51,201)
|
|
|
|
(583,939)
|
|
Cost of technology development service
|
|
|
(12,194,044)
|
|
|
|
(6,059,330)
|
|
|
|
(10,444,827)
|
|
Cost of M&S service
|
|
|
(1,255,973)
|
|
|
|
(971,417)
|
|
|
|
(781,258)
|
|
Cost of sale of cloud platform products
|
|
|
(3,015,766)
|
|
|
|
(11,825,171)
|
|
|
|
(10,356,302)
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
(17,379,144)
|
|
|
|
(19,741,689)
|
|
|
|
(22,264,768)
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
30,805,814
|
|
|
|
39,423,570
|
|
|
|
48,049,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
|
|
(3,911,818)
|
|
|
|
(4,550,997)
|
|
|
|
(3,320,886)
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(6,028,637)
|
|
|
|
(4,407,215)
|
|
|
|
(22,940,916)
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
(24,001,138)
|
|
|
|
(52,387,540)
|
|
|
|
(34,658,779)
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
(33,941,593)
|
|
|
|
(61,345,752)
|
|
|
|
(60,920,581)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(3,135,779)
|
|
|
|
(21,922,182)
|
|
|
|
(12,871,034)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income/(expenses):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment (loss)/income
|
|
|
(143,181)
|
|
|
|
75,542
|
|
|
|
(81,618)
|
|
Interest expenses, net
|
|
|
(2,440,815)
|
|
|
|
(2,323,341)
|
|
|
|
(2,319,820)
|
|
Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain
|
|
|
(68,902)
|
|
|
|
2,789
|
|
|
|
3,864
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
444,018
|
|
|
|
949,116
|
|
|
|
717,280
|
|
Total other expenses
|
|
|
(2,208,880)
|
|
|
|
(1,295,894)
|
|
|
|
(1,680,294)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income tax expense
|
|
|
(5,344,659)
|
|
|
|
(23,218,076)
|
|
|
|
(14,551,328)
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
(660,655)
|
|
|
|
(3,787,692)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(6,005,314)
|
|
|
$
|
(27,005,768)
|
|
|
$
|
(14,551,328)
|
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
(106,779)
|
|
|
|
(543,961)
|
|
|
|
(45,864)
|
|
Net loss attributable to XIAO-I CORPORATION
|
|
|
(5,898,535)
|
|
|
|
(26,461,807)
|
|
|
|
(14,505,464)
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation change, net of nil income
|
|
|
403,816
|
|
|
|
303,114
|
|
|
|
233,727
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
|
|
403,816
|
|
|
|
303,114
|
|
|
|
233,727
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(5,601,498)
|
|
|
$
|
(26,702,654)
|
|
|
$
|
(14,317,601)
|
|
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-
|
|
|
95,280
|
|
|
|
(504,951)
|
|
|
|
37,615
|
|
Total comprehensive loss attributable to XIAO-I
|
|
|
(5,696,778)
|
|
|
|
(26,197,703)
|
|
|
|
(14,355,216)
|
|
Loss per ordinary share attributable to XIAO-I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
(0.27)
|
|
|
|
(1.12)
|
|
|
|
(0.56)
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
(0.27)
|
|
|
|
(1.12)
|
|
|
|
(0.56)
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
22,115,592
|
|
|
|
23,646,003
|
|
|
|
25,760,207
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
22,115,592
|
|
|
|
23,646,003
|
|
|
|
25,760,207
|
