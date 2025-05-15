Computex 2025 Highlights: Don't Miss Etron Tech's Booth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the same time, eYs3D Microelectronics, a subsidiary of Etron focused on 3D vision and AI-integrated applications, won the Gold Medal – First Prize in the IC Design Category at the Smart Innovation Award hosted by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs. This recognition was awarded for its innovative and practical AI Edge Computing Sensor System, demonstrating technical breakthroughs in edge AI and intelligent sensing, and showcasing strong international competitiveness.

Etron's extensive deployment in AI smart terminal system applications also includes its subsidiary eEver Technology's USB Share 4K60 A/V Processor, which enables cross-device collaboration between computers ‒ ideal for smart factory applications. In addition, Etron offers diverse memory solutions, the intelligent MemorAiLink platform, and the RPC®inside G120 subsystem.

Driven by the vision of "DIVE IN EDGE AI Microsystems," Etron aims to empower innovation at the edge, and across diverse application fields through the MemorAiLink platform and its comprehensive memory solutions. The company is committed to jointly advancing breakthroughs in smart technologies with its partners ‒ ushering in a new era of IntelligenceN Life and the 6dMVerse®. You are warmly invited to visit Etron during Computex 2025, from May 20–23, at the following locations:



Etron Main Booth: 4th Floor, Hall 1, Nangang Exhibition Center – Booth M1203a eEver @ USB Community Booth: Booth M0314

We welcome collaboration opportunities and co-design partnerships to create mutual success!

DeCloakBrain X AipA: Launching the World's First "DeCloakBrain AipA Robotic System" Winner of the 2025 COMPUTEX Best Choice Golden Award

The DeCloakBrain AipA Robotic System, recipient of the 2025 COMPUTEX Best Choice Golden Award, showcases exceptional capabilities in AI system integration and innovation for edge applications. This pioneering system is powered by DeCloak's self-developed, world-first modular privacy AI platform-AipA, which emphasizes de-identified AI training and inference in compliance with international privacy regulations. This significantly reduces deployment risk and the possibility of data leakage. The system can dynamically activate different patented privacy AI modules based on application needs, supporting dual-use scenarios in smart robotics and intelligent healthcare.

The DeCloakBrain AipA Robotic System demonstrates Etron's strength in AI edge applications and system integration. Built on DeCloak's world-first modular privacy AI platform, AipA, it enables de-identified AI training and inference in compliance with global privacy regulations. The system supports flexible deployment across smart robotics and privacy-focused healthcare. This recognition affirms DeCloak's leadership in privacy AI and reflects Etron's strategic progress in advancing secure and intelligent AI solutions for global markets.

The AipA platform combines DeCloakBrain, a patented AI technology independently developed by DeCloak, to form a "privacy-enhanced AI robot brain." It features personal data de-identification, autonomous situational awareness, real-time AI anomaly detection, and low-power computing. By integrating vision-language models (VLM) and environmental physical sensing information, it provides dynamic situational reasoning and description from perception, planning to execution, enabling robots with autonomous decision-making capabilities. It can be integrated with existing robot hardware modules for rapid deployment in various fields such as patrolling, security, and caregiving.

The leading application case of this DeCloakBrain AipA robot system is the "privacy-aware intelligent robot dog," which can instantly recognize blacklist/whitelist identities, track and lock onto individuals, perform fixed-point patrols, and analyze abnormal behaviors, automatically triggering alarms and response procedures. This robot dog system will make its official debut at COMPUTEX 2025, showcasing the latest breakthroughs in combining privacy AI with edge computing. It is expected to become a core solution for smart factories, medical institutions, and social security inspections.

AI Edge Computing Sensor System – Xink Nano Edge AI Wins Gold at the "Smart Innovation Award"

The AI Edge Computing Sensor System ‒ Xink Nano Edge AI from eYs3D Microelectronics made a dazzling debut by winning Gold in the Smart Innovation Award. Featuring integration of multi-sensor fusion, real-time AI recognition, and edge computing architecture, the system is highly versatile and scalable, making it ideal for a wide range of applications including smart transportation, autonomous robots, drones, security surveillance, and intelligent environment sensing.

Designed for on-site real-time response and low-latency AI processing, the system delivers modular flexibility, scalability, and high privacy protection ‒ critical features for smart scenarios requiring instant decision-making.

Xink Nano Edge AI adopts an AI Hybrid Model architecture and is powered by the eCV 4 series SoC, which includes a dual-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor. It supports widely used AI models such as YOLOv8 and pose estimation, and integrates 3D RGB imaging, ToF (Time-of-Flight) depth sensors, and advanced algorithms to enable object recognition, status evaluation, and anomaly detection. Key advantages include low power consumption, minimal maintenance, and fast response times.

The system also leverages lightweight model computing and an autonomous data generation and training process, which effectively reduces dependency on high-compute resources, improves training efficiency, and enhances deployment flexibility. This allows AI models to run quickly at the edge while maintaining accuracy and data security.

As many generic AI models today are too large and compute-intensive for efficient edge deployment, eYs3D Microelectronics offers AI model customization services, specifically optimized for edge use. These services help clients prune, compress, and retrain models based on their specific application scenarios, and can also incorporate autonomous data generation to boost model precision and adaptability.

Through this service, customers can achieve compact, high-efficiency, and low-latency AI model deployment, significantly reducing reliance on cloud resources while improving system responsiveness and data privacy-truly enabling the realization of smart edge applications.

USB Share 4K60 A/V Processor (EJ535D) Enables Cross-Computer Collaboration with High-Quality Streaming, Data Transfer, and Keyboard/Mouse Control – Ideal for Education and Smart Factories

eEver Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Etron Technology, specializing in high-speed interface controller ICs, has launched the industry's first USB Share 4K60 A/V Processor – EJ535D. This innovative processor integrates 4K60FPS high-definition video streaming, real-time data transfer, and physical keyboard and mouse control, meeting the needs of professional users for real-time, high-efficiency device integration, and setting a new benchmark for Edge AI device collaboration.

The EJ535D high-performance IC, independently developed by eEver Technology, can be embedded into USB bridges, dongles, or docking devices, enabling seamless cross-computer collaboration. It supports both Windows and macOS platforms, allowing users to move the mouse naturally between two computers as if operating a single device. The keyboard automatically maps to the current active screen, and users can copy and paste text, images, and even large files between systems-without cloud sync or network dependency.

This approach significantly reduces latency and risks, highlighting the advantages of localized transmission while eliminating potential cloud-related data security breaches or bandwidth constraints. The EJ535D is especially well-suited for industrial applications that demand high responsiveness, making it a powerful tool in environments like education and smart manufacturing where real-time collaboration and security are critical.

Etron's Memory Solutions to Power Wi-Fi 7 and Smart Applications Showcasing Edge AI Application Design with MemorAiLink Platform and RPC® inside G120 Subsystem

At Computex 2025, Etron Technology will showcase its latest memory solutions and platform technologies, focusing on three major application scenarios: smart connectivity, smart mobility, and smart home.

In smart connectivity, Etron has been a reliable supplier of memory products for global telecom Wi-Fi devices for years, supporting technologies from Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6/6E, to the latest Wi-Fi 7. Its DDR3 2Gb, 4Gb, and 8Gb products have been widely deployed in Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 devices. Since 2024, DDR4 4Gb has successfully entered Wi-Fi 6E applications. Looking ahead to 2025, DDR4 4Gb and 8Gb will be fully integrated into the Wi-Fi 7 supply chain, providing stable support for next-generation high-speed, low-latency wireless communication equipment.

In smart mobility, Etron's automotive-grade memory has passed multiple certifications from international car manufacturers, demonstrating high stability and durability. Its DDR3 4Gb and 8Gb products offer long-term supply and high reliability, making them ideal for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), car cameras, instrument clusters, and infotainment systems.

In the smart home segment, Etron has entered markets including smart locks, smart speakers, panoramic cameras, and IP cameras through its proprietary KGDM technology.

A key highlight at Computex 2025 is Etron's MemorAiLink platform, specifically designed for Edge AI applications. It supports high-bandwidth and customized memory configurations, offers turnkey memory interface IP services, reduces power consumption between logic chips and memory, and shortens product design cycles. The platform also enables cost-optimized heterogeneous integration packaging, tailored to customer needs for deploying real-world edge AI devices.

On display will be the RPC® inside G120 subsystem solution, a concrete implementation of the MemorAiLink platform. This solution features Etron's self-developed RPC DRAM®, supporting x16 data bandwidth, and utilizes the industry's smallest and most cost-effective FI-WLCSP packaging, which simplifies wiring and packaging design compared to traditional DDR3, significantly reducing system cost. The complete subsystem integrates RPC DRAM, RPC controller, and a 3D depth image sensor chip developed by Etron's subsidiary eYs3D, providing a comprehensive AI terminal solution for compact, low-power ASIC system designs used in specialized applications.

About DeCloak

DeCloak's privacy computing solutions can be deployed through either software or hardware. With DeCloak's patented corresponding AI prediction algorithm, all data processed can remain highly analyzable while preserving total privacy. The processed data is transmitted to the local server or cloud in a de-identified format, and enterprises can use the AI prediction model to run data analysis and architect big data trends.



About eYs3D Microelectronics

eYs3D Microelectronics Corp a pioneer in 3D sensing technologies, and aims to develop semiconductor oriented technologies and products related to 3D vision-simulating computer vision technologies integrated with computer intelligence. With its strong foundation and experience in memory design and computer vision, as well as close co-operation with its parent company, Etron Technology, Inc., and ARM Holdings Plc., eYs3D strives to develop new technologies to take advantage of computer vision chips and subsystems. It targets blue-ocean markets such as smart products, intelligence of things (IoT), and industrial and consumer level automation, to become a leading brand in the market of computer vision processing. For more information, visit

About eEver Technology, Inc

eEver Technology, Inc. is a leading global USB Type-C solution design and product company, specializing in high speed transfer interface, power delivery, and audio/video streaming as core technologies, and in developing high performance USB-Type-C solutions. Its world-class track record of helping its clients succeed and develop USB Type-C system products enables systems providers to capitalize on this emerging and fast-growing market.

About Etron Technology, Inc.

Etron Technology, Inc. (TPEx: 5351. TW) is a world-class fabless and heterogeneous integration IC design company that specializes in the application-driven buffer memory, known-good die memory (KGDM), and long-retention time DRAM (RPC DRAM), and other artificial intelligence and machine learning-induced DRAM products. Etron also develops system-in-packages, including high-speed transfer interface chips of USB Type-C and 3D depth sensing computer vision and panoramic image capturing chips.

