Midwest Energy Emissions Trial Win Ranked Among Nation's Top 100 Verdicts

DALLAS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A multimillion-dollar patent infringement verdict won by Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. with Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry as lead trial counsel is among the Top 100 Verdicts of 2024 published by VerdictSearch and Law.

The recently released roster of the largest U.S. jury awards details Midwest Energy's $57 million verdict last spring against a group of limited liability companies with operations in the U.S. coal industry.

Jurors in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware found that the defendants infringed two patents related to Midwest Energy's SEA Technologies®, which capture mercury emissions generated by coal-burning power plants. Midwest Energy offers numerous products for coal-fired power plants and commercial options for users of its patented technologies.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry's Brad Caldwell was lead trial counsel for Midwest Energy and directed the firm's trial team of Justin Nemunaitis , Daniel Pearson , Adrienne Dellinger , Aisha Mahmood Haley , and Richard Cochrane . Caldwell Cassady & Curry has represented Midwest Energy as licensing counsel and trial counsel since 2018.

"ME2C has made important contributions to the coal-fired utility industry," Mr. Caldwell says. "We are excited to play a role in securing fair compensation and recognition for these contributions."

The attorneys at Caldwell Cassady & Curry have won multiple Top 100 Verdicts during the past decade, including patent infringement verdicts of $625 million, $502.8 million, $502.6 million, and $302 million against technology giant Apple Inc. and an award of over $105 million verdict against Twitter Inc./X Corp. handed down last month in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Dallas.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets lawsuits, fiduciary duty breaches, class actions, and disputes between company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more: .

