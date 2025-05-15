Westexec Advisors And Brzezinski Global Strategies Enter Into Strategic Partnership

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WestExec Advisors, a leading bipartisan strategic and geopolitical risk advisory firm, and Brzezinski Global Strategies, a boutique geostrategic advisory firm focusing on Central, Eastern, and Northern Europe, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership. This dynamic arrangement will leverage the exceptional strengths of both firms to provide clients with insight into the issues and markets of greatest importance to them.

Drawing on the unrivaled expertise and connectivity of WestExec's team of seasoned policy practitioners and Brzezinski Global Strategies' unparalleled regional understanding and robust transatlantic network, this partnership positions both firms to offer enhanced capabilities to clients navigating pressing international policy and commercial strategy questions. Clients will benefit from WestExec's deep understanding of global risk and regulatory dynamics and Brzezinski Global Strategies' unique focus on Central, Eastern, and Northern Europe-delivering tailored, high-impact counsel across sectors and borders at a time of heightened geopolitical complexity.

Discussing the announcement, WestExec Co-Founder and Managing Partner Michèle Flournoy said, "At a time when global uncertainty is reshaping the geopolitical landscape, our partnership with Brzezinski Global Strategies significantly strengthens our ability to provide clients with nuanced, forward-looking counsel. Their deep regional expertise and transatlantic perspective are a perfect complement to WestExec's global outlook, and together, we are even better positioned to help clients navigate complexity and capitalize on strategic opportunity."

Ambassador Mark Brzezinski, President and CEO of Brzezinski Global Strategies, said "We are enthusiastic to partner with WestExec, the leading national security-focused advisory firm." He continued, "Today, Central, Eastern, and Northern Europe are on the frontlines of economic dynamism and new security challenges in Europe. The outcome of the war in Ukraine is already transforming the region. Together with WestExec Advisors, we can help clients navigate geopolitical uncertainty and a changing transatlantic relationship but also to seize the enormous local opportunity in the region."

About WestExec Advisors:

WestExec Advisors, LLC is a strategic advisory firm that offers unique geopolitical and policy expertise to help business leaders make the best decisions in a complex and volatile international landscape. Comprised of an unrivaled, bipartisan team of senior national security leaders with the most recent experience and unmatched networks in defense, foreign policy, intelligence, economics, cybersecurity, data privacy, and strategic communications, the firm creates significant advantages for clients by providing unparalleled expertise on the external factors and relationships that affect businesses – from geopolitical trends and risks, to economic developments, to an evolving technological landscape, to changes in Washington and in other capitals around the world.

About Brzezinski Global Strategies:

Brzezinski Global Strategies, LLC is a boutique geostrategic advisory firm based in Washington, D.C. focusing on Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and Northern Europe. Founded in January 2025 by former U.S. Ambassador to Poland and Sweden, Mark Brzezinski, and with an accomplished transatlantic team, the firm builds on decades of high-level experience in government, the private sector, and leading think-tanks on both sides of the Atlantic. Brzezinski Global Strategies combines unmatched regional insights with a premier global public and private network to deliver actionable strategic advice to help clients navigate complex geopolitical shifts and transatlantic relations, manage evolving risks, and capitalize on strategic opportunities on the frontlines of one of Europe's-and the world's-most dynamic political and economic regions.

