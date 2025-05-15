Together AI Acquires Refuel.Ai To Accelerate Development Of Production-Grade AI Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Together AI , the leading AI Acceleration Cloud, today announced the acquisition of Refuel , a specialist in transforming unstructured data into structured, high-quality datasets for AI applications. This strategic move strengthens Together AI's platform by integrating Refuel's purpose-built models and orchestration capabilities, enabling developers and enterprises to build, deploy, and optimize generative AI applications with greater speed and accuracy.

Founded in 2021 by Stanford alumni Rishabh Bhargava and Nihit Desai, the company created Refuel-LLM, a family of models tailored for data tasks, and Refuel Cloud, a platform that allows engineering teams to develop complex, multi-step data workflows. The company has already powered diverse use cases, including product catalog cleaning, financial document structuring, and chatbot claim verification, achieving 50% fewer errors than current state-of-the-art models.

"Joining Together AI accelerates our mission to solve the data bottleneck that every AI team faces today," said Refuel CEO Rishabh Bhargava. "By bringing Refuel's specialized models and orchestration platform into Together's AI Cloud, we can deliver an unmatched combination of speed, data quality, and scalability-empowering developers to rapidly take more sophisticated AI applications from concept to production."

This acquisition helps companies greatly by removing bottlenecks and enabling scalable, high-quality data processing directly within the Together AI ecosystem. It will also enhance Together AI's offerings by incorporating Refuel-LLM for serverless inference and LoRA fine-tuning. Customers building increasingly complex AI agents will benefit from Refuel's tools throughout the lifecycle of their AI applications, from data preparation to deployment and iteration.

Additionally, starting today, Refuel LLM-2 is available on Together AI's platform-supporting serverless inference and LoRA fine-tuning for high-accuracy data workflows.

"At Together AI, we provide a platform that empowers developers and businesses to manage the entire generative AI lifecycle with unmatched performance, control, and cost-efficiency," said Together AI CEO Vipul Ved Prakash. "As developers and enterprises build increasingly complex applications and agents, leveraging their data effectively and driving higher quality will become a core capability for our platform. This is an important milestone for making generative AI more accessible to our community and our enterprise customers."

Together AI currently supports over 200 top open-source and custom models across modalities and serves more than 600,000 AI developers and organizations such as Salesforce, Zoom, SK Telecom, DuckDuckGo, Cognition, Zomato, and The Washington Post.

About Together AI

Together AI, the leading AI Acceleration Cloud, empowers developers and enterprises to train, fine-tune and run inference for generative AI models - delivering unparalleled performance, control, and cost-efficiency. The Together AI Platform supports a comprehensive range of top open source and custom models across multiple modalities, while offering flexible deployment options with the highest levels of privacy and security. Committed to advancing the frontier of AI through open collaboration, innovation and transparency, Together AI ensures that powerful AI systems remain accessible and flexible while creating optimal outcomes for society.

