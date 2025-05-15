BUDS Technology Inc. Announces Name Change Of Virtual Medical Assistant From Nurse Daisy To AKSSI And Expansion Into Senior Living Market
ROSWELL, Ga., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BUDS Technology Inc., a leader in AI-powered healthcare solutions, is proud to announce the rebranding of its flagship virtual medical assistant application. Effective immediately, the product formerly known as Nurse Daisy will now operate under the new name AKSSI (pronounced "AX-ee").
This name change reflects the company's continued commitment to innovation and clarity in the digital healthcare space. The rebrand aligns with the application's expanded functionality , advanced artificial intelligence capabilities , and modernized user experience , while also avoiding confusion with similar-sounding names in the marketplace.
AKSSI delivers the same real-time documentation support, intelligent workflow automation, and seamless virtual assistance for healthcare providers. Designed to reduce clinician burnout and improve operational efficiency, AKSSI has become a trusted solution across a growing number of medical settings.
In tandem with the rebrand, BUDS Technology Inc. is also announcing its strategic expansion into the senior living and long-term care markets . This move responds to the urgent need for smarter documentation and staffing support in assisted living communities. The AKSSI platform is now available to hospice agencies and senior living communities across the United States.
