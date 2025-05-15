Power To The Provider: Drwell Challenges DTC Giants With Patient-Centered Prescription Platform

DrWell is creating a new era in digital health where providers are reclaiming control over prescriptions, compliance, and patient relationships

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As direct-to-consumer (DTC) prescription platforms saturate the market with convenience-first models, many providers are left watching from the sidelines, unable to compete with modern technology, and concerned about fragmented care and lost clinical oversight. DrWell, founded by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, is challenging the status quo by giving providers the digital tools to return-and reclaim-the prescription space with full control and zero compliance risk.

Unlike traditional DTC platforms, which prioritize ease of access at the expense of patient-provider relationships, DrWell introduces a new model: provider-to-consumer (PTC). With DrWell's system, the provider, not a faceless independent contractor, guides the prescription process. Patients are brought into a brick-and-mortar or virtual practice, not a branded website, and the care experience stays within the provider's ecosystem.

“In the DTC model, once a patient signs up for a subscription, their relationship is essentially with a website,” said Dr. Kaplan.“We're putting that power back in the hands of medical professionals. With DrWell, patients still get a seamless, digital experience, which has made the DTC model so successful-but one led by a provider who actually knows their health history.”

DrWell grants providers a simple way to start offering integrative health services in their existing practice, whether they have a physical office or not. This is all possible thanks to white-labeled online intake forms (also known as asynchronous consultations - aka DrWell SmartConsult!), automated prescription processes, and built-in subscription billing. The platform is cooperative and handles everything from e-prescriptions to pharmacy integration and payment collection.

The system was designed to address a growing concern: that DTC platforms, while convenient, often lack accountability and ongoing care. DrWell aims to fill a big hole in the prescription delivery market by giving providers the same digital tools patients now expect and adding the benefit of clinical control.

DrWell isn't a marketplace, and it's not another telehealth brand. It's infrastructure. Providers use it to treat their patients, under their names, while DrWell handles the back end.

“We're not here to replace the doctor,” said Kaplan.“We're here to help them level the playing field with the DTC behemoths.”

Whether you are launching a boutique or wellness franchise offering or running a busy primary care or specialty practice, DrWell makes it simple to deliver prescription-based services with professionalism, speed, and regulatory confidence. For providers overwhelmed by the logistics of launching patient programs, limited pharmacy access, or rising patient expectations, DrWell represents a new way forward: streamlined, scalable, and focused on the doctor-patient relationship.

DrWell is LegitScript certified, meaning its pharmacies and medications meet comprehensive industry standards. This certification extends to providers who use DrWell's integrated payment solution and vetted pharmacy partners, ensuring full compliance with merchant category code (MCC) requirements that most EMR (electronic medical records) payment systems don't support. Providers can also leverage DrWell's certification to stay compliant with advertising efforts. By managing payment processing and pharmacy integration on the backend, DrWell eliminates regulatory risk and encourages providers to focus on patient care.

About DrWell

DrWell is a digital prescription platform built for licensed healthcare providers looking to offer weight and wellness medications without the red tape. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, the platform enables providers to deliver modern care with continuity, compliance, and convenience-all while generating new revenue streams.

Lexie Becker

Fifth & Cor

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.