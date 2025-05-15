ENGIE Enters Partnership With CBRE Investment Management For 2.4 GW Portfolio Of Battery Storage Assets In The U.S.

The 2.4 GW portfolio consists of 31 projects in operation in Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and California Independent System Operator (CAISO) territories.

"We are delighted that ENGIE and CBRE IM are partnering in this industry-leading transaction, supporting 2.4 GW of storage that will support the growing demand for power in Texas and California. The scale of this portfolio reflects ENGIE's commitments to meeting the energy needs of the U.S. and increasing the resilience of the ERCOT and CAISO grids," said Dave Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer and SVP, ENGIE North America. "CBRE IM's investment reflects their confidence in ENGIE's proven track record in developing, building, operating and financing renewable assets, both in North America and globally."

ENGIE is a leader in meeting growing energy needs in North America where it currently has more than 11 GW of renewable production and battery storage in operation or construction. This transaction supports ENGIE's strategy in North America by simultaneously recycling capital and adding a leading, globally recognized investor to ENGIE's select pool of partners. The size of this portfolio focused on battery storage assets reflects ENGIE's global aspirations to grow in this space.

"We are excited to partner with ENGIE on this high-quality, scaled battery storage portfolio with a strong operating track record," said Robert Shaw, Managing Director, Private Infrastructure Strategies at CBRE Investment Management. "This investment reflects our proven strategy of investing in infrastructure 2.0 assets that leverage the breadth of the CBRE IM platform and benefit from strong contracted revenue and macro digitalization and decarbonization tailwinds."

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With 98,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to local authorities and businesses. Every year, ENGIE invests more than €10 billion to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net zero carbon goal by 2045. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. For more information on ENGIE in North America, please visit our website at or our LinkedIn page at .

About CBRE Investment Management

CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $149.1 billion in assets under management* as of March 31, 2025, operating in 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE ), the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2024 revenue). The company has more than 140,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit .

*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.

