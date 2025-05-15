Adwave Officially Launches, Revolutionizing TV Advertising For Creators, Entrepreneurs, And Small Businesses

FREDERICK, Md., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adwave, the groundbreaking AI-driven advertising platform, has officially exited private beta and is now available to the general public. By combining advanced AI technology and behavioral science, Adwave empowers creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses to effortlessly produce and launch professional-quality ads on television.

Launch a TV campaign before your coffee cools-Adwave's 4-step AI creates and airs ads in 2 minutes for as little as $50.

Post thi

"Many studies show TV ads are more effective than advertising online because you're not competing against several other ads on the same screen - and praying people don't swipe past your ad," said David Naffis, CEO and Co-Founder of Adwave. "The issue is that it's been easier to advertise online than on TV."

Hiring a production company to write and shoot a commercial, and then also working with an ad agency to negotiate and buy ad time slots from a local broadcast station has made creating and airing ads on TV prohibitively expensive and complex.

Adwave eliminates what has traditionally been thousands of dollars in costs and months of work by offering an intuitive, four-step, two-minute process to instantly create compelling, customized TV ads for free. Businesses can then air these ads on TV starting at just $50.

"Our mission is to eliminate production costs and complex media-buying processes, so that anybody can create and air a memorable ad on TV in a few minutes," added Naffis. "Entrepreneurs and small businesses deserve the same results that major brands have been getting for decades."

During its private beta phase, Adwave successfully partnered with numerous small businesses across sectors, significantly boosting their visibility and customer engagement. The public launch introduces several exciting features, including image-to-video capabilities and AI-driven video editing, further simplifying the creation and customization of TV ads.

"As a local burger restaurant, we knew our food could win hearts - we just needed more people to know we existed," said Delanie Stevens, GM of Mountain Burger. "Adwave made it incredibly easy to create a professional-looking TV ad and get it in front of local customers. We didn't need a big marketing team or budget. Within days of launching our campaign, we started seeing new faces coming in saying they 'saw us on TV.' It was wild. The campaign brought in more foot traffic than any other promotion we've run."

Adwave is available starting today. Create your first TV ad in minutes at Adwave .

About Adwave

Adwave is a revolutionary advertising platform designed to make professional TV advertising accessible to all. Leveraging advanced AI and behavioral insights, Adwave streamlines the ad creation and media-buying process, empowering businesses to launch targeted, effective TV ads in minutes.

Media Contact

David Naffis

Adwave

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (410) 237-9283

Website:

SOURCE Adwave

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED