Lexmark Again Named A Leader In Cloud Print Services By Quocirca

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark , a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, has again been named a leader in cloud print services by global market insight and research firm Quocirca. This is the fourth consecutive year that Lexmark has received the honor.

The Quocirca Cloud Print Services Landscape 2025 report examined the current state of cloud printing, analyzing key market trends and covering offerings from the industry's major players. The report noted that AI-powered automation and predictive analytics are fast transforming how organizations manage their document workflows.

Lexmark "continues to build out and enhance its cloud services platform, most recently with the launch of the new Lexmark Cloud Solution Center (CSC), which adds AI-powered OCR, translation and redaction capabilities to its broad range of cloud productivity applications," said Quocirca CEO Louella Fernandes. "By incorporating AI-powered features, Lexmark demonstrates a commitment to innovation and recognizes the growing importance of AI in document workflows."

Lexmark Cloud Services (LCS) is a single, integrated platform that enables all of Lexmark's cloud-based offerings, including fleet, device, print, scan and document management. According to the report, "LCS provides universal connectivity spanning Lexmark's entire product line, ensuring seamless integration and communication between all devices and systems to enable real-time data. LCS also serves as an advanced services platform for Lexmark direct and partner-led MPS engagements, enabling access to predictive services for supplies replenishment and break/fix actions."

Centralized print management. "The LCS suite centralizes and simplifies print management, eliminating the need to manage multiple vendors and disparate solutions," according to the report.

AI-powered document enhancement. "The new Cloud Solution Center within LCS leverages AI to centralize document processing and brings new capabilities - translation, redaction and OCR within a single, intuitive platform," according to the report.

Flexible licensing model. A flexible licensing model fosters new revenue streams and reduces support costs for channel partners.

Strong security framework. "LCS is built with a true, multi-tenant cloud architecture that keeps customer and partner information segmented, secure and private," according to the report. Microsoft Universal Print support. Lexmark Cloud Services fully supports macOS clients for Universal Print , ensuring compatibility and ease of use across different operating systems.

"Quocirca's recognition shows Lexmark is at the cutting-edge of the cloud," said Melanie Hudson, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "Our market-leading, AI-powered Cloud Solution Center allows customers to embark on their own digital transformation journeys."

In the past year, Lexmark has been named a leader in cloud print services, security , sustainability, managed print services (MPS) and analytics by Quocirca and in cloud MPS by IDC Marketscape.

Read an excerpt of the 2025 Quocirca Cloud Print Services report.

Explore Lexmark's Analyst Insights resources

Learn more about Lexmark Cloud Services.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

About Quocirca

Quocirca is a global market insight and research firm specializing in analyzing the convergence of print and digital technologies in the future workplace.

