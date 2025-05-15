Onq GLOBAL, INC. UNVEILS REBRAND AND STRUCTURAL EVOLUTION
Guided by its Passion -"Building a winning family through service and innovation"-and its Niche -"Elevating global labor with technology solutions"-OnQ Global is redefining the outsourcing landscape for the modern era.
One Mission, Three Pillars of Excellence
Its new structure reflects OnQ Global's commitment to delivering industry-specific innovation while maintaining the collaborative, quality-driven service its clients know and trust.
QHealth
QHealth delivers healthcare-focused labor solutions to medical billing companies, physician groups, hospitals, and healthcare systems. With deep expertise in revenue cycle management and healthcare regulations, QHealth enhances patient experiences, streamlines workflows, and drives financial performance in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.
QTech
QTech provides cutting-edge technology solutions-including as robotic process automation (RPA), advanced analytics, and business intelligence-to support companies across all industries. QTech also features Qnity , OnQ Global's proprietary Agentic AI Voice Agent, enabling seamless, human-like automated voice interactions to enhance both efficiency and customer satisfaction. Whether modernizing internal systems, automating workflows, or enhancing customer engagement through digital solutions, QTech equips organizations with the tools to scale smarter, faster, and more efficiently.
QSolve
QSolve brings OnQ Global's proven labor outsourcing strategies to a wide and growing range of industries-from education, legal, and retail to travel, nonprofit, and beyond. Its services include multi-channel customer contacts and management, back-office operations, and compliance-driven quality assurance, all tailored to meet each client's unique operational and strategic needs.
Comprehensive Solutions, Global Impact
OnQ Global offers a robust suite of services to help clients succeed in today's dynamic business environment, including:
-
Revenue cycle management (RCM)
Customer support and patient services
Labor outsourcing and contact center operations
Help desk and technical support
Robotic process automation and bot monitoring
Advanced analytics and business intelligence
Qnity Agentic AI Voice Agent for scalable, natural-speech automation
This integrated portfolio empowers clients to streamline operations, increase satisfaction, and drive measurable outcomes-no matter the industry or market.
The OnQ Global Advantage
"OnQ is no longer a single company-it's a global ecosystem of people, platforms, and partnerships," said Sean Hammerle, President of OnQ Global, Inc. "Our new pillar structure allows us to serve industry-specific needs with sharper focus while preserving the unified excellence that defines the OnQ experience."
While expanding globally and evolving structurally, OnQ Global remains deeply committed to its five core values: value creation, can-do attitude, commitment to quality, elevate others, and embrace diversity . With its global headquarters in Texas, the company leads operations in Panama, Kenya, and India , serving clients around the globe.
Whether you're modernizing your revenue cycle, transforming customer support, or automating your workflows, OnQ Global stands ready to help you thrive.
What can Q do for you?
Visit onq to learn more.
