CPSC Posts Recalls To Its Web Site

Boyro Baby Recalls High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for High Chairs; Sold Exclusively on Amazon

Submersible RGB LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Nicrew

Rading Recalls Digital Wall Clocks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold Exclusively on Amazon

Brain Recalls Rollers Tile Toys Used in PlayTab Modular Activity Boards Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets

Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Imported by Shanghai Kai Rong Xin Xi Ke Ji

Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard Recall

Industries Recalls Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar and Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Crew Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard

Recalls Chill Pill Magnetic Haptic Fidget Toys Red Bumpy Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion; Violation of Federal Regulations for Magnets; Sold Exclusively on FidgetThings

Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Gates and Enclosures; Imported by Yiwu Baili Import and Export; Sold on Amazon

Recalls Children's Mini Danica Loungewear Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injuries or Death from Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Children's Sleepwear

