Survey Of Healthcare Leaders Finds Opportunities For Organizations To Prepare For The Future Of AI
MADISON, Wis., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of U.S. healthcare executives by Nordic ®, a global health and technology consulting company, and Modern Healthcare revealed gaps in foundational readiness for artificial intelligence (AI) at many organizations.
Despite three-quarters of executives expressing confidence in their organization's AI readiness, the survey results highlight a stark disconnect between perception and reality. Only a quarter of respondents report having a well-established governance framework, with the remainder acknowledging the need to create or improve formal governance. Over half report being only somewhat or not at all capable of managing large datasets, and just 15% have easily scalable infrastructure for AI. Another major barrier to long-term success lies in the lack of employee training, with just 6% having a comprehensive AI educational program.
"The future of healthcare will require organizations to modernize their health systems and leverage technology to improve patient care and enhance operational efficiency," said Kevin Erdal, senior vice president of Transformation and Innovation Services at Nordic. "While many executives believe they are taking the right steps now to adopt AI, there are many components required for long-term success. A strategic partner with experience helping organizations assess their AI readiness and create a tailored adoption roadmap to support its implementation can facilitate decision-making and drive innovation in a way that reflects responsible and ethical deployment and use of artificial intelligence technologies."
With strategic advisory, digital and cloud, implementation and support, and ERP solutions, Nordic partners with healthcare organizations to support every stage of the transformation journey and increase effectiveness of modernization. The full results of the survey are available at .
About Nordic®
Nordic® is a global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders worldwide to create healthier systems, organizations, and people. Our team of 3,300+ professionals bring decades of experience in strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, ERP services, and managed services. The Nordic global team, including its Canadian arm Healthtech, support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology. Learn more at NordicGlobal.
Media Contact:
Melissa Prusher, Nordic
[email protected]
SOURCE Nordic ConsultingWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment