KLAS Recognizes Hilabs In 2025 Points Of Light For Improving Access To Care With AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) KLAS Research, a trusted healthcare insights firm known for rigorous industry evaluations, recognized HiLabs for delivering tangible outcomes-including improved data exchange, enhanced directory accuracy, and significant administrative cost reductions. The initiative led to annual operational savings of $80 million for the payer organization, reinforcing the financial value of adopting intelligent automation.

In its 2025 Points of Light case study, KLAS spotlighted how HiLabs leveraged proprietary, healthcare-specific large language models (LLMs) to address unstructured and inconsistent provider data. This resulted in significantly enhanced accuracy, streamlined processes, and reduced administrative burdens. "HiLabs cleansed over 3 million ghost provider locations, raising directory accuracy to 97%," the report states, "directly contributing to higher CMS audit scores helping payers meet regulatory standards and improve data integrity across their member-facing directories."

"Recognition from KLAS highlights the effectiveness and industry relevance of our AI solutions in solving foundational healthcare data challenges," stated Amit Garg, CEO, HiLabs. "Accurate provider information directly influences patient care, provider satisfaction, and regulatory compliance. Our work has shown that combining AI-driven technology with carefully aligned stakeholder processes can transform complex data management from an ongoing challenge into a strategic advantage."

The KLAS case study also emphasized HiLabs' "phased approach to training that helped improve provider buy-in," which included a soft launch, real-time feedback loops, and high-touch onboarding.

Looking ahead, HiLabs remains committed to expanding its impact through the continued evolution of its provider data platform-addressing both directory accuracy and roster automation. The goal: to equip payers with smarter tools for network optimization, compliance readiness, and frictionless data exchange.

About KLAS:

KLAS Research is a leading independent authority on healthcare IT, distilling frontline feedback from health systems, payers, and investors into rigorous vendor ratings. Its data-driven reports are widely regarded as a benchmark for vendor credibility, offering unmatched transparency, provider validation, and influence in healthcare technology decision-making.

About HiLabs:

HiLabs is a leader in AI-powered solutions for healthcare data management, that clean dirty data, unlocking its hidden potential for healthcare payers. HiLabs is committed to transforming the healthcare industry through innovation, collaboration, and a relentless focus on improving patient outcomes. For more information, please visit hilabs or contact [email protected] .

