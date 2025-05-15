Real-Time Car Repair

- Lakshya KhuranaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indian quick‐commerce startup Ride N Repair unveils data showing how real‐time fixes to disabled vehicles could slash secondary crashes, claim severity and premiums.Ride N Repair, the AI‐driven roadside‐repair network founded by IIT‐Kanpur and Carnegie Mellon Robotics alumnus Lakshya Khurana , today released data outlining how its 30‐minute“Parts‐in‐Motion” model could shrink U.S. auto‐insurance payouts linked to disabled‐vehicle crashes-a cost centre that quietly drains billions from the industry every year.The insurance drain most motorists never see- U.S. insurers wrote $344 billion in private‐passenger auto premiums in 2024 -- 566 deaths and 14,371 injuries per year involve a stopped or disabled vehicle - )- Secondary crashes tied to road hazards (objects or stalled vehicles) account for 23 % of all chain‐reaction incidents on freeways -- Each fatal crash costs society $1.78 million on average; disabling injuries average $155,000 -A single tow adds $75 – $125 plus $2–$4 per mile to every claim.Inside the Ride N Repair Model - A Point‐by‐Point LookLegacy U.S. Response vs. Ride N Repair Quick‐Commerce FixTypical wait time. Legacy: Drivers often wait 40‐60 minutes for a tow; real repairs happen hours (or days) later.. Ride N Repair: A certified mechanic plus the exact spare part arrive in 30 minutes or less thanks to cloud‐linked micro‐inventory.Roadside hazard window. Legacy: The vehicle sits in traffic; every passing minute raises the risk of a secondary crash.. Ride N Repair: The car is repaired where it stopped, clearing the hazard before the average tow truck would have even arrived.Claim severity. Legacy: Costs balloon from tow fees, storage, rental cars and delayed body‐shop work.. Ride N Repair: On‐site repair wipes out tow and storage bills, shortens rental duration, and lowers collision probability.Proof of performance: In 50,000 Indian rescues, Ride N Repair's AI dispatcher hit a 95 percent first‐time‐fix rate and cut median roadside downtime to 28 minutes.What That Means in U.S. Dollar TermsAverage collision claim tied to a secondary crash. Current reality: ≈ $9,800 (ISO 2022 weighted average).. With Ride N Repair: ≈ $7,450 - a 24 percent reduction from faster clearance and no tow.Tow + storage for one incident. Current reality: About $275 (standard $75 tow plus two days' storage).. With Ride N Repair: $0 (vehicle never leaves the scene).National impact if just 1 percent of U.S. crashes get on‐site fixes. Potential savings: ≈ $3.4 billion in annual claim payouts (Ride N Repair analysis of NAIC data).Projection assumes the 22 percent claim‐severity drop documented in Ride N Repair's Delhi insurer pilot.Why insurers care right now- Loss‐ratio pressure: 2022–23 brought the worst combined ratios in two decades; carriers need structural cost levers rather than more premium hikes.- Telematics penetration: 34 % of U.S. drivers already share real‐time data, enabling automatic dispatch triggers when a breakdown is detected.- Tariff volatility: Proposed import tariffs could add $31–$61 billion to annual parts costs, making avoidance of any collision repair even more valuable.Khurana's AI pedigree: why this isn't just hypeLakshya Khurana led ML optimisation at Meta, generating hundreds of millions in incremental ad revenue via millisecond‐level decision engines. He ported the same reinforcement‐learning framework to logistics:- Predictive fault tree trained on 12 million VIN‐symptom pairs.- Dynamic pricing adjusts labour payout in real time to ensure mechanic acceptance (= shorter ETA).- Continuous learning loop uses repair outcome + claim follow‐up to refine risk scoring for insurers.This IP portfolio underpins Khurana's extraordinary‐ability, positioning him as a global leader in AI‐enabled mobility safety.Next steps for U.S. insurers & fleets- Pilot: 120‐day live test on urban freeway corridors (Dallas‐Fort Worth, Phoenix).- Data handshake: Real‐time repair + telematics feed ties claim number to exact downtime reduction.- Premium credit design: Actuarial modelling of observed loss‐cost delta to justify discount tiers.- Co‐marketing:“Zero‐Tow Rider” product aimed at older vehicles and high‐mileage ride‐share fleets.About Ride N RepairLaunched in 2023, Ride N Repair is the world's first quick‐commerce platform for on‐site vehicle repair, operating across 27 Indian cities with a 4.8‐star customer rating. The company guarantees a certified mechanic and the correct spare part in 30 minutes or less, leveraging AI dispatch, live‐inventory APIs, and instant digital payments.

