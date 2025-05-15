Crypto Exchange Coinbase To Pay Customers $400 Million For Data Breach

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) %Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: $COIN), which is the largest crypto exchange in the U.S., says it will pay as much as $400 million U.S. to customers impacted by a data breach on its trading platform.

The breach occurred on May 11, according to the company. Hackers accessed customers' personal data such as their name, address, phone number, and social security number.

"The Company has preliminarily estimated expenses to be within the range of approximately $180 million U.S. to $400 million U.S.," said Coinbase Global in a regulatory filing.

In a blog post, the company added that it will "reimburse customers who were tricked into sending funds to the attacker."

Coinbase has also offered a $20 million U.S. reward for anyone that provides information leading to an arrest.

Management at Coinbase also notes that the hackers got hold of some government identifications, bank account balances, and corporate data.

The crypto exchange said it fired some staff members it said were involved in the data breach and that it plans to press criminal charges against those individuals.

News of the hack comes as Coinbase Global's stock has risen nearly 30% in the past week on news that the company is being added to the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Coinbase's share price is currently at $263.41 U.S.