Crypto Exchange Coinbase To Pay Customers $400 Million For Data Breach
The breach occurred on May 11, according to the company. Hackers accessed customers' personal data such as their name, address, phone number, and social security number.
"The Company has preliminarily estimated expenses to be within the range of approximately $180 million U.S. to $400 million U.S.," said Coinbase Global in a regulatory filing.
In a blog post, the company added that it will "reimburse customers who were tricked into sending funds to the attacker."
Coinbase has also offered a $20 million U.S. reward for anyone that provides information leading to an arrest.
Management at Coinbase also notes that the hackers got hold of some government identifications, bank account balances, and corporate data.
The crypto exchange said it fired some staff members it said were involved in the data breach and that it plans to press criminal charges against those individuals.
News of the hack comes as Coinbase Global's stock has risen nearly 30% in the past week on news that the company is being added to the benchmark S&P 500 index.
Coinbase's share price is currently at $263.41 U.S.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment