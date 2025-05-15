Redington Accelerates Growth In The CIS Region With New Office In Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan - Following its expansion into Kazakhstan, Redington Turkey has now opened a new office in Azerbaijan as part of its sustainable growth strategy. Operating in over 40 markets and distributing more than 290 technology brands, Redington Group aims to expand its success in Turkey to the broader CIS region. With this strong entry into the Azerbaijani market, Redington Turkey & CIS is preparing to significantly contribute to the regional tech ecosystem.

Having achieved major successes and consistent growth in Turkey, Redington Turkey now aims to offer software solutions tailored to end-users in Azerbaijan through its network of partners. With this new office, the company plans to tap into the region's potential by combining global expertise with local services to meet local needs.

With a growing team of local experts, Redington will offer end-users cybersecurity, servers, data storage, data protection, and analytics solutions from its global partners via local distributors. Soon, Redington Turkey will also expand its regional portfolio with cloud computing solutions. The company aims to deliver innovative technologies in collaboration with world-renowned brands such as:

Arctera, Cohesity, Mastercard, Kehua Technology, Automind, Qlik, EDB, Pure Storage, Kaytus, Vast Data, Eviden, Binalyze, Sangfor, Corelight, Tripwire / Fortra, Red Hat, SAS, PTC, DTEN, and ZOOM.

The newly established Redington Azerbaijan Academy, housed within the new office, aims to raise the level of technical expertise in Azerbaijan's IT ecosystem and support the region's digital transformation. Redington's global solutions are ready to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes - from large enterprises to SMEs.

The opening event in Azerbaijan was held on May 7 at the Four Seasons Hotel Baku. Redington executives, regional representatives of global tech brands, and local business partners came together to explore new collaboration opportunities. The event concluded with a gala dinner, including a performance and live music, following business development sessions.

Redington Turkey & CIS General Manager Bora İncir and Regional Director for Turkey, CIS, and Africa Serkan Çelik also attended the event.

Bora İncir:“We're Bringing Our Success in Turkey to Azerbaijan”

Emphasizing their goal of achieving sustainable and long-term growth in Azerbaijan, Bora İncir stated:

“We aim to carry the strong growth and success we've achieved in Turkey to the entire CIS region, starting with Azerbaijan. By combining our global expertise with a local service approach, we will deliver the most suitable technology solutions to meet regional needs through our partners. The opening of our office in Azerbaijan is a clear indicator of the strategic importance we place on the region. We will continue to increase our investments and further strengthen our presence in the area.”

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022