Viventium Revolutionizes Exclusion Monitoring For Healthcare Organizations With Exclugo Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium , who offers an industry-leading payroll, HR, and compliance platform purpose-built for healthcare providers, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Exclugo , an AI-powered exclusion monitoring and license verification company. This collaboration will integrate Exclugo's real-time, continuous exclusion monitoring and license verification services into Viventium's platform, offering healthcare providers the easiest ever path to monitoring compliance.

These monitoring services are crucial to healthcare employers to ensure that employees, contractors, and vendors are licensed and are not listed on federal or state exclusion lists, such as the Office of Inspector General's (OIG) List of Excluded Individuals and Entities (LEIE) and the System for Award Management's (SAM) exclusion list. Employing or associating with excluded or unlicensed individuals or entities can lead to severe penalties, including denied claims, fines, and loss of federal funding.

Traditional exclusion monitoring and license verification methods are often manual, time consuming, and prone to errors. Viventium and Exclugo have come together with a modern solution to these challenges by utilizing real-time integration and artificial intelligence to deliver a completely automated, always-on monitoring solution that is the first of its kind in the industry. Viventium clients will benefit from novel features including:



Real-time alerts : Always-on monitoring of all employees with immediate notifications for any changes in exclusion or license status.

AI-powered precision : Machine learning algorithms that continuously enhance monitoring accuracy and reduce false matches. Comprehensive coverage : Monitoring services encompassing OIG, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and state-level exclusions, as well as sex offender registries and Death Master File (DMF). National Provider Identifier (NPI) monitoring is also available.



By integrating Exclugo's advanced monitoring capabilities, Viventium clients can ensure compliance with regulatory requirements more efficiently, reducing administrative burdens and mitigating risks associated with non-compliance.

"We are committed to providing our clients with innovative solutions to maintain compliance and simplify complex administrative tasks," said Navin Gupta, CEO of Viventium.“This collaboration sets an entirely new industry benchmark, changing the way clients experience exclusion monitoring by bringing Exclugo's real-time, AI-infused continuous monitoring services into Viventium's platform. This unique offering gives healthcare providers the easiest ever path to exclusion monitoring compliance.”

Michael Wenger, CEO of Exclugo, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "Partnering with Viventium allows us to extend our AI-driven monitoring solutions to a broader audience. Together, we are empowering healthcare organizations to maintain the highest standards of compliance, ultimately contributing to better patient outcomes and operational efficiency."

About Viventium

Viventium is healthcare's trusted ally for payroll, HR, and compliance, combining innovative solutions with deep expertise in the healthcare industry. Its purpose-built cloud-based platform is designed to tackle the complexity and compliance challenges healthcare providers face, simplifying the workday, every day. Viventium helps organizations hire and retain care staff, improve the employee experience, and drive measurable value. Serving clients in all 50 states and supporting over 500,000 healthcare employees, Viventium enables organizations to focus on what matters most: providing compassionate care. It's a new day, with Viventium.

For more information, visit viventium.com .

About Exclugo

Exclugo is an AI-powered compliance monitoring company dedicated to revolutionizing exclusion monitoring in the healthcare industry. Our platform offers real-time, continuous monitoring of third-party vendors, contractors, business associates, medical staff, and employees. Designed by healthcare data experts, Exclugo ensures organizations stay compliant with ease, confidence, accuracy, and speed.

