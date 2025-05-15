Ideal Power Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
IDEAL POWER INC.
|
Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
13,696,852
|
$
|
15,842,850
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
8,535
|
|
692
|
Inventory
|
|
89,337
|
|
96,406
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
|
313,034
|
|
356,658
|
Total current assets
|
|
14,107,758
|
|
16,296,606
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
389,579
|
|
415,232
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
2,615,852
|
|
2,611,998
|
Right of use asset
|
|
462,621
|
|
483,497
|
Other assets
|
|
18,570
|
|
19,351
|
Total assets
|
$
|
17,594,380
|
$
|
19,826,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
155,707
|
$
|
104,117
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
455,219
|
|
374,012
|
Current portion of lease liability
|
|
85,270
|
|
82,681
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
696,196
|
|
560,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term lease liability
|
|
381,128
|
|
403,335
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
989,667
|
|
1,007,375
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,066,991
|
|
1,971,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
8,349
|
|
8,337
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
125,702,537
|
|
125,327,300
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(13,210)
|
|
(13,210)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(110,170,287)
|
|
(107,467,263)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
15,527,389
|
|
17,855,164
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
17,594,380
|
$
|
19,826,684
|
IDEAL POWER INC.
|
Statements of Operations
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial revenue
|
$
|
12,003
|
$
|
78,739
|
Cost of commercial revenue
|
|
30,862
|
|
68,498
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
|
(18,859)
|
|
10,241
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
1,567,992
|
|
1,366,893
|
General and administrative
|
|
899,821
|
|
853,688
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
338,160
|
|
316,611
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
2,805,973
|
|
2,537,192
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(2,824,832)
|
|
(2,526,951)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
121,808
|
|
57,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(2,703,024)
|
$
|
(2,469,626)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share – basic and fully diluted
|
$
|
(0.30)
|
$
|
(0.39)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and fully diluted
|
|
9,101,851
|
|
6,319,939
|
IDEAL POWER INC.
|
Statements of Cash Flows
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(2,703,024)
|
|
(2,469,626)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
90,476
|
|
81,121
|
Amortization of right of use asset
|
|
20,876
|
|
16,157
|
Write-off of property and equipment
|
|
1,201
|
|
10,217
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
384,595
|
|
381,019
|
Decrease (increase) in operating assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(7,843)
|
|
(70,000)
|
Inventory
|
|
7,069
|
|
(27,912)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
44,405
|
|
211,438
|
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
51,590
|
|
(23,086)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
63,499
|
|
32,357
|
Lease liability
|
|
(19,618)
|
|
(16,980)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(2,066,774)
|
|
(1,875,295)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(11,324)
|
|
(29,611)
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
|
(58,554)
|
|
(73,939)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(69,878)
|
|
(103,550)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and pre-funded warrants
|
|
-
|
|
13,652,663
|
Exercise of options
|
|
-
|
|
86,757
|
Payment of taxes related to restricted stock unit vesting
|
|
(9,346)
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(9,346)
|
|
13,739,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(2,145,998)
|
|
11,760,575
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
15,842,850
|
|
8,474,835
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|
$
|
13,696,852
|
$
|
20,235,410
