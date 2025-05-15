Ideal Power Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR ) ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), developer and innovative provider of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN® bidirectional semiconductor power switch, reports results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"We had a strong start to the year as we completed SSCB prototypes related to our first design win three months ahead of schedule. We expect industrial markets, particularly the SSCB market, to be the earliest source of our initial sales ramp starting in the second half of this year. In addition, based on positive feedback from Stellantis, we expect to not only continue advancing the drivetrain inverter program but also add a new high priority program for EV contactors," stated Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. "I am excited to announce today that we secured an order from a third Forbes Global 500 power management market leader interested in B-TRAN® for circuit protection for power distribution systems with a focus on DC microgrids for solar and wind."

Brdar continued, "We expect minimal impact from recently enacted tariffs, although the situation remains dynamic with rapidly changing tariffs and trade policies. Power semiconductors are exempt from most tariffs currently in effect, including those applicable to the countries where we fabricate B-TRAN® wafers."

Key First Quarter and Recent Operational Highlights

Execution to our B-TRAN® commercial roadmap continues, including:



Completed solid-state circuit breaker (SSCB) prototypes related to our first design win three months ahead of schedule. The customer completed their initial prototype testing and we continue to collaborate with this customer on their first B-TRAN®-enabled SSCB product.

Potential new EV contactor program with Stellantis is advancing through their internal approval process. This would be our second program with Stellantis in addition to the drivetrain inverter program.

Secured order from Forbes Global 500 leader in diverse power management markets. The customer purchased a SSCB evaluation board inclusive of discrete B-TRAN® devices. We are now engaged with three Forbes Global 500 power management market leaders.

Sekorm Advanced Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a demand-creation distributor of Ideal Power, secured an order for discrete B-TRAN® devices, SymCool® power modules and SSCB evaluation boards from a new customer for SSCB applications.

Shipped SSCB evaluation boards and discrete B-TRAN® devices to several potential design win customers.

Secured sales representative partnership with Queensland Semiconductor Technologies (aka Quest Semi) which expands our reach into key markets in Europe and Asia. Ideal Power's products will be a complementary offering for Quest Semi to sell into their existing and prospective customer base along with their own product portfolio. B-TRAN® Patent Estate: Currently at 94 issued B-TRAN® patents with 45 of those issued outside of the United States and 70 pending B-TRAN® patents. Current geographic coverage includes North America, China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Cash used in operating and investing activities in the first quarter of 2025 was $2.1 million compared to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $13.7 million at March 31, 2025.

No long-term debt was outstanding at March 31, 2025.

Commercial revenue was $12,003 in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $78,739 in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $2.8 million compared to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 driven primarily by higher research and development spending. Net loss in the first quarter of 2025 was $2.7 million compared to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

2025 Milestones

For 2025, the Company has set the following milestones:

. Secure next phase of development program with Stellantis

√ Completed deliverables in 1H 2025 related to first design win

. Capture additional design wins / custom development agreements

. Start initial sales ramp in second half of year

. Increase power rating of products

. Complete third-party automotive qualification testing

Conference Call and Webcast: First Quarter 2025

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and host a question-and-answer session. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live conference call.

Interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 (U.S./Canada callers) or 973-528-0011 (international callers), using passcode 845513. It is recommended that participants call or log in 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. An operator will register your name and organization. An audio replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on May 29, 2025 by dialing 877-481-4010 using passcode 52431.

The live webcast and interactive Q&A will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE . The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

