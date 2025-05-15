The Smilist Announces Appointment Of Axel Lapica As Chief Executive Officer

GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smilist, a leading dental support organization committed to providing exceptional patient care and clinical excellence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Axel Lapica as its new Chief Executive Officer. The Smilist is backed by Zenyth Partners.

Axel's appointment follows a year of significant expansion for The Smilist, marked by the addition of over 50 new locations and entry into several new states and regions. Axel brings over two decades of leadership experience in healthcare, most recently as a Senior Vice President with DaVita, with a proven track record of driving strategic growth, operational excellence and building high-performing teams. He has a culture-driven leadership style, a forward-thinking perspective and the strategic capabilities to scale organizations while driving long-term value for stakeholders.

"Axel is a dynamic and thoughtful leader whose experience and values align seamlessly with The Smilist's mission," said Robert Feuer, Managing Partner of Zenyth Partners and Co-Founder and Chairman of The Smilist. "His ability to lead with clarity and collaborate across teams will be instrumental as we continue to scale and deepen our commitment to clinical excellence and patient care."

"I am honored to join The Smilist and excited to work alongside such a talented team," said Axel. "The organization has built a strong foundation grounded in clinical quality and patient-centered care. I look forward to building on that success and helping lead The Smilist into an even brighter future."

The Smilist has grown significantly since its founding, with a network of practices that are united by a shared vision to provide best-in-class dental care. With Axel at the helm, the organization is well positioned to continue its mission of transforming the dental experience for patients, providers and communities.

About The Smilist

The Smilist was founded in 2014 to create a dental organization with a strong consumer brand that offers exceptional patient experiences. Since its founding, The Smilist has rapidly grown to be one of the leading dental support organizations in the Northeast supporting over 100 locations with over 1,700 employees in seven states. To learn more, visit .

About Zenyth Partners

Zenyth Partners is an operationally focused investment firm focused exclusively on building leading healthcare companies. Zenyth Partners collaborates with entrepreneurs, clinicians, and operators that share similar values, creating differentiated healthcare organizations that support patients, providers, payors, and the community at large. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: Melanie Basile, [email protected]

SOURCE The Smilist

