Rackspace Technology Successfully Migrates Housing Authority Of The City Of Austin To Microsoft Azure And Microsoft 365, Significantly Improving Operational Resiliency, Business Continuity And Strengthening Security

SAN ANTONIO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) , a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced the successful migration of the Housing Authority of the City of Austin's (HACA) technology infrastructure to Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, significantly improving operational resilience and business continuity while strengthening security.

HACA is a public-sector entity that assists low-income families by providing essential housing services to vulnerable populations. HACA manages housing assistance, voucher programs, and resident services through portals and digital platforms. With approximately 240 staff members and numerous Austin families, HACA prioritizes operational continuity and security to ensure uninterrupted access to critical services.

HACA heavily relied on on-premises technology and various free or open-source tools, a legacy from the emergency adaptations of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, a nearly perfect storm of events created an urgent need to transition to a robust, cloud-based environment. HACA experienced critical downtime during a severe winter storm, highlighting vulnerabilities in its on-premises infrastructure and limited remote work capabilities. HACA decided to move to Microsoft Azure for a more reliable cloud infrastructure along with Microsoft 365 to strengthen collaboration and turned to Rackspace Technology's expertise for the successful transition.

"Our mission is to provide housing to people in need. So that means the technology needs to be available 99.9% of the time, and we need a partner familiar with working within the government. We saw that Rackspace had a large implementation with a government agency, which the state recommended," said Jorge Vazquez, Director of Technology Management and Innovation, HACA. "We need to have reliable security, and be adaptable. All those capabilities support our organization's ultimate mission - housing our community's most vulnerable citizens."

With Rackspace expertise, HACA achieved substantial operational improvements, including enhanced business continuity, disaster recovery capabilities, and a stronger cybersecurity posture. The new cloud infrastructure quickly proved its value, mitigating the impact of subsequent power outages. Rackspace Technology enabled the seamless migration of 373 users and over 3.7 TB of data to Microsoft 365, significantly enhancing HACA's operational agility.

"By migrating and modernizing its technology stack, HACA now has a flexible and secure foundation ready for emerging technologies," said Jeff Martinez, VP & General Manager of Government Services, Rackspace Technology. "The new modernized environment simplifies the integration of advanced solutions, enabling HACA to quickly adopt new digital tools, comply efficiently with evolving government standards, and respond proactively to future technological demands and community needs."

