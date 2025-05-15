Hydrochloric Acid Market Expected At USD 4.16 Billion By 2032 Amid Rising Industrial Demand And Strategic Capacity Expansions | Report By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 2.46 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 4.16 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.03% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| .By Grade (Synthetic, By-product)
.By Form (Solid, Liquid)
.By Application (Steel Pickling, Oil Well Acidizing, Ore Processing, Food Processing, Pool Sanitation, Calcium Chloride, Biodiesel, Others)
.By End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Others)
|Key Drivers
|. Expanding Use of Hydrochloric Acid in Renewable Fuel Processing and Biomass-Based Industrial Applications Across Developed Economies.
Evolving Regulatory Landscape Reshaping Hydrochloric Acid Production and Safety Standards
- Under the Clean Air Act, the EPA regulates the reduction of emissions for the hydrochloric acid product. ECHA: REACH requirements for the handling and transport of hydrochloric acid in the EU. OSHA sets exposure limits and safety guidelines for U.S. workers who work with hydrochloric acid. GHS practices will begin appearing in Asia Pacific countries, which will affect how hydrogen chloride is labeled and transported. Investments in hydrochloric acid neutralization and recycling systems are being driven by global wastewater rules.
By Grade, Synthetic Dominated the Hydrochloric Acid Market in 2023 with a 58.7% Market Share
This dominance is primarily due to the high purity, which is very suitable for industrial uses for steel works, food processing, and water treatment. Some of the world's largest producers of Hydrochloric Acid are Dow Chemicals, as they can produce synthetic Hydrochloric Acid that is high quality and consistent. These are some of the factors that contribute to the substantial market share of the synthetic segment. In addition, an increase in demand for synthetic Hydrochloric Acid and in industries that demand high-quality chemicals is likely to improve the demand for the product.
By Form , Liquid Dominated the Hydrochloric Acid Market in 2023 with an 83.2% Market Share
The popularity of this form arises from its use in a variety of industrial settings, such as metal cleaning, oil refining, and the process of water treatment. It is convenient to use the liquid form of Hydrochloric Acid in many chemical reactions. BASF and Arkema are just a few companies concentrating on liquid Hydrochloric Acid manufacturing, serving various sectors worldwide.
By Application , Steel Pickling Dominated the Hydrochloric Acid Market in 2023 with a 36.5% Market Share
Hydrochloric Acid is critical for the steel industry because it is needed to remove scale from steel, a step that is important in the processing of steel globally. Hydrochloric Acid demand for this application will continue to grow as industrial steel production, especially in North America and Asia, expands. Service centers for steel production are dependent on hydrochloric acid for effective production.
By End-use Industry , the Steel Industry Dominated the Hydrochloric Acid Market in 2023 with a 31.8% Market Share
The steel segment is the largest end-use segment of Hydrochloric Acid, in terms of bulk consumption, and held the largest share of the market in 2013. In this industry, the application of Hydrochloric Acid is largely in the pickling of steel to remove scale. Use in construction and infrastructure is a key growth factor for Hydrochloric Acid, as a variety of applications are found in both sectors that use the steel order books. Players such as U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal have been instrumental in spurring this demand.
North America dominated the Hydrochloric Acid Market in 2023, Holding a 35.1% Market Share
North America dominated the Hydrochloric Acid market in 2023 with a large share on account of the presence of a well-established industrial base in the region, especially in the chemical, steel, and food processing industries. Despite some alleged concerns on environmental safety and policies, the U.S. operations also maintain one of the largest thirsts for Hydrochloric Acid in the industrial chemical space due to regulatory support and modern manufacturing infrastructure. Companies such as Dow Chemicals and Eastman Chemical have played a significant role in the growth of the market in the region, leading to strong demand for Hydrochloric Acid.
Asia Pacific Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in the Hydrochloric Acid Market with a Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period
The Asia Pacific region emerged as the fastest-growing region in the Hydrochloric Acid market in 2023, owing to the rapid industrialization in the region, especially in powerhouse economies like China and India. Increasing demand for hydrochloric acid in steel production, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals is driving the growth. The push for industrialization and the development of infrastructure in these countries by policymakers is likely to drive the demand for bearings in these countries in the years to follow. Firms in the region are also ramping up for rising production to accommodate the growing players.
