Hydrochloric Acid Market Expected At USD 4.16 Billion By 2032 Amid Rising Industrial Demand And Strategic Capacity Expansions | Report By SNS Insider

The Hydrochloric Acid Market Size was valued at USD 2.46 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.16 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.03% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Global Industry Accelerates Hydrochloric Acid Use Amid Eco Trends, Regulatory Backing, and Expanding Applications Across Core Manufacturing Sectors The hydrochloric acid market is growing, largely driven by the world demand for steel, oil, and gas, and the food processing market. This growth is being driven by greater high-purity chemical usage and progress in production methodologies. Regulatory agencies like the U.S. EPA are strengthening safe industrial use, and this favors wider uptake. Big chemical companies, such as Dow and BASF, are retooling production lines to meet demand while still being sustainable. Furthermore, hydrochloric acid is increasingly becoming important in health care and food products production because of its utility in the manufacturing and cleansing of those products. Increased emphasis on low-emission manufacturing and green chemistry is leading to companies orienting their operations towards environmental objectives. With the diversification of the use of this product per sector, hydrochloric acid's market position becomes more and more reinforced, including those with strong industrial growth and regulatory transparency. The US Hydrochloric Acid Market Size was valued at USD 659.40 Million in 2023, with a market share of around 76.4% and growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The U.S. is expected to be the largest HCL consumer market and is forecast to grow owing to a wide range of industrial applications, which include steel pickling, food processing, and the treatment of industrial water. It is driven by regulatory support coupled with the growing demand for hydrochloric acid in several important sectors, including oil and gas and pharmaceuticals. For instance, the U.S. chemical industry continues to be a major consumer companies such as Dow Chemical are pushing adoption across sectors. Key Players:

AGC Chemicals (AGC Inc.) (Hydrochloric acid, Caustic soda, Sodium hypochlorite)

BASF SE (Hydrochloric acid, MDI production by-product, Nitric acid)

Covestro AG (Hydrochloric acid, Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, Chlorine)

Detrex Corporation (High-purity hydrochloric acid, Anhydrous hydrochloric acid, Specialty acids)

Dongyue Group (Hydrochloric acid, Chloromethane, Caustic soda)

Ercros SA (Hydrochloric acid, Sodium hypochlorite, Caustic soda)

ERCO Worldwide (Hydrochloric acid, Sodium chlorate, Chlorine dioxide)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Hydrochloric acid, Vinyl chloride monomer, Caustic soda)

Inovyn (Hydrochloric acid, Sodium hydroxide, Vinyls)

Kemira (Hydrochloric acid, Aluminum chloride, Coagulants)

Nouryon (Hydrochloric acid, Chlorine, Sodium chlorate)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OxyChem) (Hydrochloric acid, Caustic soda, Chlorine)

Olin Corporation (Hydrochloric acid, Chlorine, Caustic soda)

PCC Group (Hydrochloric acid, Polyether polyols, Caustic soda)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Hydrochloric acid, Vinyl chloride, Caustic soda)

Solvay (Hydrochloric acid, Hydrogen peroxide, Soda ash)

Tata Chemicals Limited (Hydrochloric acid, Soda ash, Sodium bicarbonate)

Tessenderlo Group (Hydrochloric acid, Potassium hydroxide, Sulfur-based chemicals)

Toagosei Co., Ltd. (Hydrochloric acid, Sodium hypochlorite, Acrylic polymers) Westlake Chemical Corporation (Hydrochloric acid, Vinyl chloride monomer, Caustic soda) Hydrochloric Acid Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.46 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.16 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.03% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments .By Grade (Synthetic, By-product)

.By Form (Solid, Liquid)

.By Application (Steel Pickling, Oil Well Acidizing, Ore Processing, Food Processing, Pool Sanitation, Calcium Chloride, Biodiesel, Others)

.By End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Others) Key Drivers . Expanding Use of Hydrochloric Acid in Renewable Fuel Processing and Biomass-Based Industrial Applications Across Developed Economies.

Evolving Regulatory Landscape Reshaping Hydrochloric Acid Production and Safety Standards



Under the Clean Air Act, the EPA regulates the reduction of emissions for the hydrochloric acid product.

ECHA: REACH requirements for the handling and transport of hydrochloric acid in the EU.

OSHA sets exposure limits and safety guidelines for U.S. workers who work with hydrochloric acid.

GHS practices will begin appearing in Asia Pacific countries, which will affect how hydrogen chloride is labeled and transported. Investments in hydrochloric acid neutralization and recycling systems are being driven by global wastewater rules.

By Grade, Synthetic Dominated the Hydrochloric Acid Market in 2023 with a 58.7% Market Share

This dominance is primarily due to the high purity, which is very suitable for industrial uses for steel works, food processing, and water treatment. Some of the world's largest producers of Hydrochloric Acid are Dow Chemicals, as they can produce synthetic Hydrochloric Acid that is high quality and consistent. These are some of the factors that contribute to the substantial market share of the synthetic segment. In addition, an increase in demand for synthetic Hydrochloric Acid and in industries that demand high-quality chemicals is likely to improve the demand for the product.

By Form , Liquid Dominated the Hydrochloric Acid Market in 2023 with an 83.2% Market Share

The popularity of this form arises from its use in a variety of industrial settings, such as metal cleaning, oil refining, and the process of water treatment. It is convenient to use the liquid form of Hydrochloric Acid in many chemical reactions. BASF and Arkema are just a few companies concentrating on liquid Hydrochloric Acid manufacturing, serving various sectors worldwide.

By Application , Steel Pickling Dominated the Hydrochloric Acid Market in 2023 with a 36.5% Market Share

Hydrochloric Acid is critical for the steel industry because it is needed to remove scale from steel, a step that is important in the processing of steel globally. Hydrochloric Acid demand for this application will continue to grow as industrial steel production, especially in North America and Asia, expands. Service centers for steel production are dependent on hydrochloric acid for effective production.

By End-use Industry , the Steel Industry Dominated the Hydrochloric Acid Market in 2023 with a 31.8% Market Share

The steel segment is the largest end-use segment of Hydrochloric Acid, in terms of bulk consumption, and held the largest share of the market in 2013. In this industry, the application of Hydrochloric Acid is largely in the pickling of steel to remove scale. Use in construction and infrastructure is a key growth factor for Hydrochloric Acid, as a variety of applications are found in both sectors that use the steel order books. Players such as U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal have been instrumental in spurring this demand.

North America dominated the Hydrochloric Acid Market in 2023, Holding a 35.1% Market Share

North America dominated the Hydrochloric Acid market in 2023 with a large share on account of the presence of a well-established industrial base in the region, especially in the chemical, steel, and food processing industries. Despite some alleged concerns on environmental safety and policies, the U.S. operations also maintain one of the largest thirsts for Hydrochloric Acid in the industrial chemical space due to regulatory support and modern manufacturing infrastructure. Companies such as Dow Chemicals and Eastman Chemical have played a significant role in the growth of the market in the region, leading to strong demand for Hydrochloric Acid.

Asia Pacific Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in the Hydrochloric Acid Market with a Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

The Asia Pacific region emerged as the fastest-growing region in the Hydrochloric Acid market in 2023, owing to the rapid industrialization in the region, especially in powerhouse economies like China and India. Increasing demand for hydrochloric acid in steel production, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals is driving the growth. The push for industrialization and the development of infrastructure in these countries by policymakers is likely to drive the demand for bearings in these countries in the years to follow. Firms in the region are also ramping up for rising production to accommodate the growing players.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Hydrochloric Acid Market Segmentation, by Grade

8. Hydrochloric Acid Market Segmentation, by Form

9. Hydrochloric Acid Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Hydrochloric Acid Market Segmentation, by End-use Industry

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practice

14. Conclusion

