Lexbe And Legal Outsourcing 2.0 Partner To Deliver Ediscovery With Scalable, Secure Legal Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, TX, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexbe, a pioneer in Generative AI (GenAI) for eDiscovery, has joined forces with Legal Outsourcing 2.0, a leader in secure legal process outsourcing, to offer law firms and corporate legal departments an integrated, high-speed, and budget-friendly solution for managing document-intensive matters.

This strategic partnership combines Lexbe's GenAI-enhanced eDiscovery platform-known for its unmatched processing speed, automation, and intelligence-with Legal Outsourcing 2.0's scalable managed review services. Together, they offer a seamless workflow that transforms how legal teams handle large-scale data reviews, enabling faster insights, better case outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

“We're uniting the power of GenAI with secure, efficient human expertise,” said Gene Albert, CEO of Lexbe.“By combining cutting-edge technology with a highly skilled review team, we're enabling legal teams to get to the facts faster-without compromising defensibility, security, or budgets.”

Lexbe's cloud-native platform processes at a rate of over 1 million documents per hour, while its GenAI capabilities accelerate key tasks like responsiveness review, issue tagging, PII identification, and automated summarization. Legal Outsourcing 2.0 brings experienced reviewers who operate in secure environments and can scale instantly to meet urgent litigation timelines or regulatory deadlines.

“Our clients need more than raw processing power-they need actionable insights fast,” said Harry Buck, CEO of Legal Outsourcing 2.0.“By integrating our expert review teams with Lexbe's AI technology, we're delivering faster turnaround, better results, and predictable pricing for complex legal projects.”

This partnership addresses mounting pressure on legal teams to do more with less. By eliminating inefficiencies and reducing the total cost of review, Lexbe and Legal Outsourcing 2.0 deliver an agile and defensible approach to modern discovery challenges.



Key Benefits:

Accelerated review powered by GenAI automation and human validation

Secure, scalable managed review teams with flexible staffing options

Cost savings through AI-driven prioritization and streamlined workflows

Immediate deployment for urgent deadlines or investigations

About Lexbe

Founded in 2006, Lexbe is a trusted provider of GenAI powered cloud-based eDiscovery and digital forensic solutions for law firms, corporate legal departments, and litigation support professionals. The Lexbe eDiscovery Platform delivers industry-leading speed, scalability, and cost efficiency, empowering legal teams to manage complex cases with ease. To learn more, contact Lexbe at ... or visit .

About Legal Outsourcing 2.0

Legal Outsourcing 2.0 delivers secure, flexible, and cost-effective managed legal services including document review, contract management, data breach notification document review, and litigation support. Trusted by global legal teams, Legal Outsourcing 2.0 provides the workforce and workflows needed to scale complex projects on demand. To learn more, contact Legal Outsourcing 2.0 at .

