Omnimd Announces AI Clinicians: Ushering In A New Era Of Predictive, Personalized, And Effortless Healthcare Delivery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OmniMD unveils AI Clinicians; a bold leap into the future of healthcare. Designed to think like a physician and act faster than one, AI Clinicians combine clinical intelligence, predictive analytics, and real-time decision support to transform how care is delivered. From reducing diagnostic uncertainty to anticipating patient needs, this is more than innovation, it's a shift from reactive to proactive medicine. With OmniMD, physicians gain a trusted partner that enhances precision, cuts through noise, and redefines patient outcomes effortlessly.

Hawthorne, NY, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold step toward transforming modern medicine, OmniMD announces the launch of AI Clinicians, an intelligent clinical companion designed to elevate the standard of care across all healthcare settings - from well-established practices and hospital networks to new clinics and solo providers.

AI Clinician is not just a product; it is the embodiment of a transformative philosophy that places predictive intelligence, real-time collaboration, and cognitive augmentation at the heart of modern medicine. Designed to tackle the growing challenges of administrative burnout, fragmented data access, and clinical inefficiencies, AI Clinician acts as an intelligent partner, empowering providers to practice at the top of their license, while restoring the human connection at the core of care.

This next-generation clinical assistant seamlessly integrates three foundational pillars:

The Three Foundation Pillars of AI Clinicians

AI Clinicians synthesize unstructured data in real time, providing clinicians with a deep, contextual understanding of each patient, from labs and vitals to medical history, gaps in care, and predictive risk scores. No more toggling between screens. Just instant clinical clarity.Think beyond AI scribes. This intelligent, voice-enabled agent listens, understands, summarizes, and codes visits as they happen. It also auto-generates notes and billing-ready codes, and provides dynamic clinical insights - all while allowing the clinician to stay fully present with the patient. At the core of this capability is the AI Medical Scribe , a purpose-built documentation assistant that combines conversational AI, ambient listening, and clinical NLP to eliminate the burden of manual note-taking. Already adopted by physicians nationwide, the AI Medical Scribe has drastically reduced charting time and improved documentation accuracy, setting the foundation for the AI Clinician's broader intelligence suite.: AI Clinicians are built to integrate seamlessly with any EHR system, thanks to robust FHIR APIs and deep interoperability standards. Whether you're on any EHR or a custom platform, AI Clinicians overlay effortlessly, pulling and pushing data in real time without disrupting your workflow. No rip-and-replace. Just smarter, connected care across systems.

OmniMD's AI Clinician is already being adopted across established as well as progressive practices and specialty clinics in the U.S., offering measurable improvements in diagnostic accuracy, documentation speed, and patient outcomes.

Looking Ahead

The AI revolution in healthcare is just beginning. OmniMD is excited to announce the upcoming launch of AI Front Desk an intelligent scheduling, eligibility, and check-in solution and AI RCM a fully automated revenue cycle engine. Together with AI Clinician, they will redefine how modern clinics operate: faster, smarter, and more connected than ever. We also have RPA for Biller – to save 40% timing on followup of Aging data, get the claim status and EOB automatically and readily available to Biller.

About OmniMD

With over two decades of unparalleled expertise in revolutionizing healthcare, OmniMD stands as a catalyst in reshaping traditional care models into dynamic, AI-enabled digital health platforms. As a globally recognized, AI-driven organization, we deliver integrated solutions that ensure seamless interoperability , enabling the secure exchange of critical health information across systems and providers and encompassing a portfolio of over 18 products (EHR, PMS, RCM, and more) thoughtfully customized to meet the unique and evolving needs of more than 20 specialties (Cardiology, urgent care, primary care, internal medicine, psychiatry, paediatrics, etc).

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

Contact Us

Shivani Joshi

245 Saw Mill River Road,

Suite 301, Hawthorne,

NY 10532

Contact Number: (844)666-4631

Sales Email: ...

Website:

