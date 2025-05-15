Honda Airways Becomes Authorized Sales Representative For Honda Aircraft Company In Japan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENSBORO, N.C., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honda Aircraft Company announced that, beginning in April 2025, Honda Airways will serve as its Authorized Sales Representative (ASR) in Japan. Pursuant to this change, parties interested in the acquisition of HondaJet aircraft in Japan may direct inquiries to Honda Airways Co., Ltd. for assistance from representatives local to their region of operations. Following this development in the HondaJet sales network, Japan General Aviation Service (JGAS) will continue to provide maintenance services for HondaJet aircraft in Japan.

This change to the HondaJet sales network comes as Honda Aircraft Company reinforces synergies with other portions of the Honda Group. Founded in 1964, Honda Airways is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Company in Japan. While Honda Airways has been focused on the operation of a designated flight school and partnerships with local authorities for the contract operation of helicopters on disaster relief and medical missions, the company has expanded functional capabilities to support the HondaJet.

“As Honda continues to increase the scope of its business operations to encompass an ever-growing range of industries and functions, we are excited to take this opportunity for closer collaboration with a fellow Honda subsidiary,” said Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO, Hideto Yamasaki.“We aim to make aviation a key element of the greater Honda mobility ecosystem, and Honda Aircraft Company views this partnership with Honda Airways as a major step towards achieving that target.”

The Honda Aircraft Company Sales and Marketing Team has worked closely with Honda Airways to prepare them for this enhanced role with the HondaJet. By bringing Japan sales of the HondaJet under the purview of Honda Airways, Honda Aircraft Company aims to enhance the HondaJet onboarding process and provide easier access for Japanese owners and operators via local sales representatives.

“We believe this decision will leverage the united strength of the Honda Group,” said Honda Airways President and CEO, Hiroyuki Shimizu.“We are committed to providing customers with safe, reliable air travel throughout the lifecycle of the aircraft in cooperation with our authorized partners.”

With the HondaJet footprint rapidly growing in Japan, Honda Aircraft Company is excited to deliver the joy of skyward mobility to an ever-increasing userbase.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. responsible for the research, development, sales, marketing, customer service, and manufacture of the innovative HondaJet Elite II. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina. In 2023, the company announced plans to develop and produce its newest 11-occupant aircraft, the HondaJet Echelon, which will be offered alongside the HondaJet Elite II. Cumulative HondaJet deliveries surpassed 250 planes globally in 2024. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft advances the global Honda brand slogan“The Power of Dreams: How We Move You.”

