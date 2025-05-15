TATA AUTOCOMP AND KATCON GLOBAL FORM STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURE IN MEXICO FOR COMPOSITE MATERIALS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This collaboration builds upon a 13-year successful partnership between Tata AutoComp and Katcon in India, particularly in the field of exhaust systems and emission after-treatment solutions. In this new venture, Tata AutoComp brings its technology leadership and customer relationships, while Katcon contributes operational excellence, regulatory expertise, and strong local execution capabilities.

The joint venture is a significant step aligned with both companies' strategic vision to expand their global footprint and serve global customers through advanced, sustainable materials.

Commenting on the joint venture, Mr. Arvind Goel , Vice Chairman of Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd., said:

"This joint venture marks a significant milestone for Tata AutoComp, as it is the first time we are entering a partnership where we are contributing the core technology-what we see as a reverse model compared to our previous alliances. Our Composite Division, recently recognized with the prestigious Deming Award , brings proprietary technology, including patented formulations and in-house capabilities for composite compounds and sheet manufacturing. We are proud to lead the technology front in this forward-looking collaboration."

Adding to this, Mr. Carlos Turner , CEO of Katcon, stated:

"By combining Katcon's advanced composite technologies with Tata AutoComp's deep industry expertise, we are well positioned to deliver innovative, lightweight solutions that address the evolving needs of the North American automotive market. This joint venture reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, and reinforces our focus on enabling the future of mobility through advanced materials."

About Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd.

Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd., a part of the Tata Group, is a leading provider of automotive components and solutions, serving global OEMs across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, electric mobility, two- and three-wheelers, tractors, off-road, industrial segments, and the aftermarket. Established in 1995, the company specializes in design, development, manufacturing, and supply of innovative automotive solutions.

Tata AutoComp is at the forefront of the EV transformation journey, actively developing components for next-generation electric vehicles (EVs). With a workforce of over 20,000 employees and operations spanning 18 Business Units, including 9 Joint Ventures with leading global auto-component firms, Tata AutoComp has a robust international presence, operating across India, North America, Latin America, Europe, and China, with 61 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

About Katcon Global

Katcon Global, established in 1993 and headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, is a leading supplier of exhaust systems, thermal insulation, and lightweight composite solutions for the transportation industry. Known for its innovation and customer-centric approach, Katcon serves leading OEMs worldwide through its manufacturing and R&D facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

