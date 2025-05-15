Vocodia Secures Up To $3 Million To Advance Digital Asset Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (OTC: VHAI), a provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions, today announced it has secured up to $3 million in funding to support the company's entry into the digital asset space.

The capital will be used to acquire select digital assets, aligning with Vocodia's long-term technology and investment strategy. The company's proprietary Predictive AI tools, developed in collaboration with strategic partners, will guide asset selection and risk management to build a diversified portfolio.

“This funding enhances our ability to strategically enter the digital asset space in a way that aligns with our core competencies in AI and data analysis,” said Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia.“We're not just speculating-we're applying real technology to make informed decisions and drive long-term value.”

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable to enterprise levels. Vocodia specializes in conversational AI, providing scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Their Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness. For more information, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

