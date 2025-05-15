403
Trump Supports Efforts to End Ukraine War
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump is willing to endorse any strategy that facilitates a peaceful resolution between Russia and Ukraine, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
His remarks come ahead of an anticipated meeting between representatives from Kiev and Moscow, scheduled to occur in Istanbul on Thursday.
This encounter would mark the first face-to-face negotiation between the two parties since 2022.
During a conference of NATO foreign ministers held in the coastal Turkish city of Antalya on Thursday, Rubio expressed the United States’ readiness to contribute positively to resolving the dispute.
“We are open to being constructive and helpful in any way we can to end the conflict,” he stated, underscoring America's intention to aid the peace process.
Rubio further noted the importance of progress in the coming days, stating, “We’ll see what happens over the next couple of days, but we want to see progress made in that regard.”
He emphasized the necessity of diplomacy over warfare, affirming, “I will say this and I’ll repeat it: there is no military solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
This war is going to end not through a military solution but through a diplomatic one.”
The initiative for renewed dialogue was introduced the previous week by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who proposed a revival of direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, aiming for a sustainable agreement without imposing any initial conditions.
In response, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed willingness to participate in the discussions, but stipulated a mandatory 30-day ceasefire beforehand — a condition Russia has consistently declined.
Additionally, Zelensky stated he would only attend the summit in Istanbul if Putin himself is physically present.
