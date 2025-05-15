Zenkyu Matcha Launches Globally With Japan's Finest Ceremonial Matcha

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Matcha is now a global phenomenon, celebrated for its health benefits and sustained energy. Yet, outside Japan, access to freshly ground ceremonial matcha remains rare. At the same time, although many enjoy it in cafés, few experience the quiet ritual of making it at home-rooted in the tea ceremony's spirit of presence. Zenkyu Matcha was founded to share this ritual with the finest matcha and to contribute to health and mindfulness worldwide.

Zenkyu Matcha – A New Way to Experience Japan's Finest Matcha

Finest Ceremonial Matcha from Kyoto

Zenkyu Matcha sources first-harvest tea leaves grown in Kyoto-known for their depth of flavor and vibrancy. Using traditional stone-grinding techniques, its blends include matcha crafted by Haruhide Morita, one of Japan's top tea masters. The result: rich umami, less bitterness, a vibrant green hue, and a naturally sweet aroma. Packed with antioxidants and nutrients, it supports both health and focus.

Subscription Designed for Ritual

To support a lasting matcha ritual, Zenkyu Matcha offers a flexible subscription: freshly ground matcha from Japan, free global shipping, and 10% off. Each plan begins with a welcome kit-featuring a reusable tin and original paper whisk-designed to help you start your ritual with ease. Plans can be customized by product and frequency (monthly or bimonthly, two deliveries minimum).

Handcrafted Tools

Zenkyu Matcha also offers handcrafted Chasen (bamboo whisks) and bowls by Japanese artisans to complete the ritual.

Ritual Guidance

Zenkyu Matcha shares videos and cultural insights from Japan, offering guidance on preparing matcha as a mindful ritual. Founder Kensuke Suji, a certified Japanese Tea Advisor, brings his passion for the tea ceremony to every detail. Content is available on the website, Instagram, and newsletter.

A Brand Built on Pause

The name Zenkyu Matcha combines "Zen" and "Kyū" (meaning "pause" in Japanese), reflecting its mission to create moments to pause in a busy world through the ritual of preparing and enjoying matcha. Founder Kensuke Suji spent over a decade in brand marketing at Procter & Gamble, where the high-performance culture eventually left him feeling disconnected from what truly mattered. During this time, he encountered the Japanese tea ceremony and Zen meditation-practices that helped him return to the present and reconnect with his true feelings. That awakening became the foundation of Zenkyu Matcha.

- Official global store:

- Instagram: @zenkyu_matcha_jp

*Note: Shipping may be limited in some regions. See website for details.*

Press Contact

Kensuke Suji, Founder

+81 50-6876-2521

[email protected]

Operated by BLUEGON Inc.

9F Fudanotsuji Square, 5-36-4 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-0014 Japan

