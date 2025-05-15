Axtria And Genloop Deliver Domain-Trained Llms: Advancing Agentic AI In Life Sciences With Enhanced Accuracy, Flexibility, And Cost Efficiency

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc. , a global leader in AI-powered data analytics solutions for the life sciences industry, is collaborating with Genloop to help life sciences organizations navigate the complex landscape of agentic AI. The collaboration combines Axtria's deep industry and data analytics expertise with Genloop's specialized large language models (LLMs) to address the unique challenges life sciences companies face when implementing agentic solutions. The collaboration enhances Axtria's new Axtria InsightsMAx platform and consulting services.

"Life sciences organizations have unique needs that make it difficult to adopt generic AI solutions. Genloop addresses this by injecting institutional understanding into LLMs-delivering personalized models that continuously learn from task practice and feedback," said Ayush Gupta , CEO, Genloop. "We're excited to exclusively team with Axtria to provide domain-specific LLMs that understand the complexities of life sciences."

Axtria and Genloop overcome common barriers to successful migration of agentic AI – from implementation to production – by offering:



Industry-Specific Knowledge Gaps : Ensuring Agentic AI solutions understand the nuanced context of life sciences

Regulatory Compliance Requirements : Navigating the strict regulatory environment with confidence

Enterprise System Connectivity : Seamlessly integrating scalable Agentic AI capabilities with existing infrastructure Specialized Expertise : Combining AI and life sciences knowledge

"This collaboration is about being a trusted partner for life sciences companies as they explore the transformative potential of Agentic AI," said Lokesh Jindal , Head of Products at Axtria. "We're focused on creating Agentic AI pathways that enhance organizational decision-making, ensuring agents accurately interpret and return data in the correct business context."

This collaboration offers life sciences companies:



Contextual Understanding : Agentic solutions that understand industry-specific terminology and processes

Data Security : Privately hosted models that safeguard sensitive information

Enhanced Precision : Domain knowledge that improves accuracy and relevance

Adaptive Learning : Systems that evolve through ongoing use

Flexible Implementation : Solutions that work with existing enterprise data systems

Trusted Performance : Comprehensive testing to ensure reliability and compliance Predictable Costs : Fixed total cost of ownership compared to generic solutions

For more information about how Axtria can support your organization's AI journey, please visit .

About Genloop

Genloop specializes in helping enterprises develop their domain-specialized large language models (LLMs) that understand their business and can be reliably used in enterprise applications. The company's platform enables organizations to build their AI with minimal development effort and leverage significant benefits in cost, control, and performance.

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is proud to work with 16 of the top 20 life sciences companies, globally. From our roots as a trusted consultant to our status as one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based pharmaceutical management software , Axtria powers digital transformations in life sciences. Our experts call upon years of domain experience in the industry to guide pharma giants from brand launches to retirement. Our products go even further. Axtria InsightsMAx is our agentic platform, featuring more than 30 agents, apps, and APIs, along with a full experimentation environment to find the perfect solution for unique business challenges. Axtria SalesIQTM helps optimize field forces and provider engagements. Axtria CustomerIQTM leverages AI-enabled next-best-action omnichannel choices. Axtria MarketingIQTM turns investment analyses into pinpoint strategies. And Axtria DataMAxTM and DataMAxTM for Emerging Pharma is the data management framework that pulls it all together with best-in-class security and integration.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. The company is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Axtria, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED