The Conference Board Of Canada Acquires Vicinity Jobs Inc., Strengthening Market Position And Expanding Capabilities
“Vicinity Jobs' technology and data capabilities will allow us to continue providing innovative and tailored research products with targeted insights on the country's labour market," said Dr. Susan Black, President and CEO of The Conference Board of Canada. "This move provides an exciting enhancement to our organization and builds on our commitment to provide Canada's leaders with deep insights and unparalleled research.”
The two organizations share a common purpose delivering unique evidence-based insights as they tackle Canada's toughest problems. All Vicinity Jobs employees have transitioned to The Conference Board of Canada, and all customers will continue to have full access to the Vicinity Jobs' capabilities.
“This acquisition is a major milestone for our organization and testament to the incredible work of our team and the trust our customers have placed in us,” said Strac Ivanov, President & CEO of Vicinity Jobs Inc.“Our staff are excited to join The Conference Board of Canada and continue leveraging our tools and technology to provide insights on labour markets nationally.”
The transition is already underway, with a dedicated integration team working to ensure a smooth process for employees and customers alike. Further updates on the merger will be provided in the coming months.
About The Conference Board of Canada
The Conference Board of Canada is the country's leading independent research organization. Since 1954, The Conference Board of Canada has been providing research that supports evidence-based decision making to solve Canada's toughest problems. Follow The Conference Board of Canada on X @ConfBoardofCda . For more information on our impact, please visit the link here .
