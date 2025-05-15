403
Aequs Limited Announced The Appointment Of Jean-Michel Condamin As Chief Executive Officer
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 15, 2025: Aequs Limited ("Aequs"), the only precision component manufacturer operating within a single special economic zone in India to offer fully vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities in the aerospace component sector, today formally announced the appointment of Jean-Michel Condamin, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Aerospace Division.
Since he took over late last year, Jean-Michel has been providing strategic direction and operational oversight to the aerospace business division of Aequs ("Aerospace Division") in pursuit of Aequs' continuing commitment to driving innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth in the sector.
Jean-Michel brings global experience across diverse industries, including aerospace, commercial and industrial motors. In his new role, he will be responsible for the Aerospace Division.
Commenting on the appointment, Aravind Melligeri, Chairman, Aequs, said, "I am happy to welcome Jean-Michel to the Aequs family. His global perspective and industry experience make him the ideal leader to steer our Aerospace Division to new heights. We are confident that his strategic leadership will play a pivotal role in strengthening our position globally."
Jean-Michel Condamin, Chief Executive Officer, Aequs Aerospace France SAS, France, said, "I am truly honoured and excited to join the Aequs team. Aequs is recognised as a global customer-centric manufacturing solutions provider, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth and success. I look forward to collaborating with the team here and working closely with our customers and partners to deliver solutions to meet their needs in the aerospace sector."
Prior to joining Aequs, Jean-Michel served as CEO of the Commercial & Industrial Motors Division at Nidec Motor Corporation. Earlier, he held pivotal roles at Zodiac Aerospace (now a part of the Safran Group), including as MD Galleys Europe, CEO of Galleys & Equipment segment, and COO of the Cabin Branch.
He holds an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Université de Technologie de Compiègne (UTC), France.
About Aequs
Aequs is a manufacturing platform providing fully vertically integrated, precision manufacturing ecosystem for the aerospace and consumer sectors. It runs manufacturing operations across three continents – India, France, and the USA, to provide supply chain efficiencies to its global customer base in multiple industry verticals. Further, it operates three manufacturing clusters in Karnataka, India.
About Aequs
Aequs is a manufacturing platform providing fully vertically integrated, precision manufacturing ecosystem for the aerospace and consumer sectors. It runs manufacturing operations across three continents – India, France, and the USA, to provide supply chain efficiencies to its global customer base in multiple industry verticals. Further, it operates three manufacturing clusters in Karnataka, India.
