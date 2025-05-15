AU10TIX Launches Continuous AML Risk Monitoring Powered By Premium Data Sources

Enables Businesses to Proactively Detect Emerging Risks and Counter Evolving Financial Crime

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX , a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, today announced the launch of continuous risk monitoring as part of its advanced anti-money laundering (AML) solution . Driven by customer demand, this powerful capability delivers real-time risk insights across the full customer lifecycle-empowering businesses to detect behavioral anomalies and emerging threats as they arise.

While traditional AML solutions screen individuals and businesses only during onboarding or periodic reviews, AU10TIX's continuous monitoring capability proactively scans top data sources including global sanctions lists, politically exposed person (PEP) databases, and adverse media in real time to detect anomalies as they emerge. The system dynamically adjusts screening intensity based on customer risk profiles and business requirements-supporting Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) processes while ensuring adherence to evolving global regulations.

Real-time fraud and money laundering alerts

Adaptive risk scoring, continuously recalibrated based on real-time data and changing user behavior

Flexible thresholding tailored to customer risk levels

Coverage across 240+ countries and 1,600 government sites

A unified dashboard for identity verification and AML results Seamless KYC + KYB support in a single compliance flow

"Mitigating risk requires more than just monitoring-it demands real-time intelligence powered by the best data available," said Yair Tal, CEO of AU10TIX. "By continuously screening against premium data sources, AU10TIX enables businesses to detect emerging threats early and act before they escalate."

AU10TIX's AML solution features a proprietary decision-making mechanism, customizable workflows, and a user-friendly dashboard to streamline risk management and due diligence processes. Leveraging real-time, high-quality data from more than 100 global sanctions lists, 1,600 government sites, and 30,000 news sources, AU10TIX ensures unmatched accuracy and speed while minimizing false positives. Its all-in-one API allows seamless integration of KYC, KYB, and AML checks, helping businesses save time, reduce costs, and enhance compliance efficiency.

About AU10TIX

Founded in 2002, AU10TIX is a global leader in identity verification and management, dedicated to building and securing trust between people, organizations, and digital systems. The company's advanced, AI-powered solutions safeguard the world's largest brands against sophisticated fraud. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in as little as 4-8 seconds -- while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $24 billion in identity fraud. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF ). Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn and on X at @AU10TIXLimited . For more information, visit AU10TIX .

