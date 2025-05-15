Blue Owl Capital Announces $7 Billion Final Close For Digital Infrastructure Fund

Blue Owl Digital Infrastructure Fund III seeks to support the global capital demands of hyperscalers, fueled by ongoing investments in data centers and artificial intelligence.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL ), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today the final close of its most recent digital infrastructure fund, Blue Owl Digital Infrastructure Fund III ("ODI III") with $7 billion of total capital commitments. ODI III exceeded the original target of $4 billion and hit its hard cap.

ODI III will focus on developing, acquiring, and owning data centers and other connectivity related real assets to help meet the AI and cloud-driven global digital capacity needs of the world's largest technology companies, with a focus on large-scale, build-to-suit developments.

Marc Zahr, Co-President and Global Head of Real Assets at Blue Owl said, "We continue to see a generational market opportunity in data centers and digital infrastructure more broadly. Massive capital commitments are required to fund the underlying infrastructure needed to support the world's leading technology companies. We thank our investors for their commitments and believe ODI III is well-positioned given the favorable tailwinds driving the digital infrastructure sector forward."

Matt A'Hearn, Head of Blue Owl Digital Infrastructure said, "Size is critical in partnering with hyperscalers and we are incredibly excited to close one of the largest data center-focused funds in the industry. Developing and investing in data centers globally demands expertise and strong end-client relationships. With rising capital needs, staying relevant means having the financial strength to build and own critical digital infrastructure along with maintaining an experienced global team focused on meeting the needs of our partners."

Commitments to ODI III were secured from a broad mix of existing and new institutional investors including public and private pensions, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers, endowments and foundations, and family offices in the United States and across Europe, APAC, and the Middle East.

Blue Owl's Digital Infrastructure strategy is part of Blue Owl's Real Assets platform, and a leading manager of global real estate funds. Funds managed by Blue Owl Digital Infrastructure focus exclusively on investing in the digital infrastructure sector. As of April 30, 2025, the strategy has raised $34 billion of capital, investing in over 90 facilities across more than 25 global markets.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL ) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®.

With $273 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Assets. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,200 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date made. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of strategic acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange; Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geo-political and competitive factors.

Investor Contact

Ann Dai

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nick Theccanat

Principal, Corporate Communications & Government Affairs

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital

