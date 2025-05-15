Bitcoin Solaris Launches Enterprise-Grade Security Framework Ahead Of Nova App Release

TALLINN, Estonia, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris has officially rolled out its enterprise-grade security framework , establishing the technical foundation for the upcoming Nova App launch and broader public participation in its blockchain ecosystem. Designed for scale, speed, and verifiability, this framework represents a critical step in the project's roadmap toward secure global adoption.

Dual-Layer Architecture for Proven Resilience

At the heart of Bitcoin Solaris is a dual-layer blockchain system tailored to meet the evolving demands of decentralized infrastructure. The architecture divides responsibilities between two dedicated layers to optimize both security and performance:



The Base Layer secures the ledger through a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines Proof-of-Stake (PoS) with Proof-of-Capacity (PoC) . This structure promotes decentralization while reducing energy consumption and preserving data integrity. The Solaris Layer supports smart contract execution and high-throughput transaction processing using Proof-of-History (PoH) and Proof-of-Time (PoT) . This allows the network to achieve sub-2-second finality and scale to over 10,000 transactions per second , accommodating real-time applications across DeFi, gaming, and identity solutions.

This layered approach is designed to operate at the protocol level-not as an external scalability patch-delivering consistent, auditable performance under load.









Independent Security Audits and Full KYC Verification

Bitcoin Solaris has taken proactive steps to validate its security claims with independent third-party audits and verified project governance. Key milestones include:



Cyberscope Audit evaluated the entire smart contract stack for logical flaws, vulnerabilities, and attack vectors.

Freshcoins Audit examined token logic, emissions, and compliance with common Solidity standards. KYC Verification confirmed the identity of the core team-an increasingly rare and important factor for trust.



These audits were conducted as part of the network's build phase, ensuring security measures are embedded in the protocol itself rather than applied reactively post-launch.

Security at the Edge: Mobile Mining via Nova App

In parallel with its enterprise-grade backend, Bitcoin Solaris is finalizing the launch of the Nova App , a smartphone-based mining application. Designed for accessibility, the app enables users to allocate unused device resources-such as idle CPU and storage-to participate in token mining.

The system runs in the background with no need for staking, validator setup, or private key handling. All mining logic and reward calculations are processed through the same audited smart contracts that govern the Solaris Layer, providing a secure and transparent user experience from end to end.









Fixed Supply and Predictable Emissions

Bitcoin Solaris maintains a fixed supply of 21 million BTC-S tokens , following a halving-based emission model similar to traditional sound money systems. There is no inflation, and token creation is governed entirely by protocol logic.

The project is currently in Presale Phase 3 , with BTC-S priced at 3 USDT . Only 4.2 million tokens (20%) are allocated for this phase, and the price will rise to 4 USDT in Phase 4 . This structured release supports long-term stability while rewarding early network participants.

In a detailed video walkthrough, Crypto Chino explores how Bitcoin Solaris's security framework stacks up against projects like Dogecoin, which have cultural appeal but minimal infrastructure oversight. The video highlights the architectural design, Nova App integration, and why formal audits are more than just paperwork - they're essential to building user trust.









Built for Trust, Designed for Growth

Bitcoin Solaris is building a blockchain ecosystem that aligns with the demands of real-world use-security, speed, transparency, and accessibility. From its dual-consensus architecture to its audited smart contract layer and mobile-first mining app, the project aims to deliver infrastructure that is both future-ready and user-friendly.

With the Nova App set to roll out in the coming weeks and public participation expanding rapidly, Bitcoin Solaris is establishing itself as a secure, scalable platform for the next generation of blockchain users.

