Heidelberg Materials Invests In Upgrades To Cement Distribution Terminal In Cementon, New York

Irving, Texas, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America is pleased to announce important upgrades to its cement distribution terminal in Cementon, New York. These upgrades include a new packaging line for bagged products, increased cement storage and a new fully automated palletizing system.

The new rotary packing machine, supplied by Haver & Boecker USA, is capable of packaging 200 metric-tons-per-hour and will support continued growth of the company's bagged cement business. A new high-performance fully automated palletizing system, supplied by Beumer Corporation, has also been installed after the packaging line to optimize the stacking, loading and delivery of bagged cement products.

Additionally, the company has invested in improvements to expand cement storage capacity and increase silo transfer capabilities to better support and grow its bulk cement business.

“We are pleased to make these investments in our Cementon Terminal in Greene County, New York,” said Matteo Rozzanigo, President of Heidelberg Materials North America's Northeast Region.“These upgrades enable us to operate more efficiently, provide better service to our customers and increase our reach in this important market.”

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. As the front runner on the path to decarbonizing the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry, we are working on developing more sustainable building materials and solutions for the future.

Bagged cement at the Heidelberg Materials Cementon Terminal

