Iran Proposes Joint Nuclear Enrichment Project
(MENAFN) Iran has suggested the creation of a collaborative nuclear enrichment project involving Arab countries and US investment, as reported by the media on Tuesday, citing four Iranian officials with knowledge of the situation.
The proposal, which was allegedly presented by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman on Sunday, is seen as an alternative to United States Leader Donald Trump’s request for Iran to completely dismantle its nuclear infrastructure.
A representative for Witkoff, Eddie Vasquez, refuted the report, stating that a joint venture “was never floated or discussed.” Since 1980, the US and Iran have not maintained formal diplomatic ties.
In a related development, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed this week that any demands for the total shutdown of Iran’s nuclear program are “unacceptable.”
Araghchi had also made clear earlier this month, “From our perspective, (uranium) enrichment is something that absolutely must continue, and there’s no room for compromise about that.”
During his first term, Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 UN-endorsed nuclear agreement, accusing Iran of secretly breaching the deal.
While Tehran has denied the accusations, it has gradually reduced its own commitments under the agreement and significantly increased its stockpile of enriched uranium.
