Century Fire Protection Expands Geographic Footprint To Western U.S.

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that its subsidiary, Century Fire Protection (“Century”), has recently acquired TST Fire Protection, Inc. (“TST”) and Alliance Fire & Safety (“Alliance”), two related fire protection companies based in Utah. The leadership teams of both companies will continue to lead day-to-day operations and will retain minority equity interests. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1998 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, TST is a leading fire sprinkler installation company serving the northern region of Utah. TST provides fire sprinkler system design, installation, inspection and repair services to a wide variety of commercial clients and large-scale warehouse distribution property owners.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah and established in 2014, Alliance designs and installs fire sprinkler and other suppression systems, alarms and extinguishers for commercial and industrial clients in the southern region of Utah.

“The addition of these companies establishes a new geographic beachhead, providing Century with an attractive growth platform in the Western U.S.,” said Richard Deeb, CEO of Century.“TST and Alliance collectively bring comprehensive coverage across the state of Utah, with an opportunity to better serve their clients by adding broader service capabilities and expanding into adjacent markets in the coming years. We welcome the TST and Alliance teams to the Century family and are excited to add them as partners in driving further growth across our combined operations.”

ABOUT FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates more than $5.3 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at

