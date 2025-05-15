Creative Realities To Participate In Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation Expo
Ladenburg Thalmann is a US middle market diversified financial services firm. The firm is headquartered in New York and is engaged in investment banking, with a focus on fundraising, buyside & sellside M&A, high-yield debt and private equity access for public and private companies. The firm also provides equity research, institutional sales and trading, independent brokerage, advisory services, trust services and asset management.
About Creative Realities, Inc.
Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its ClarityTM, ReflectViewTM, and iShowroomTM Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day-to-day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogicTM and AdLogic CPM+TM programmatic advertising platforms.
Contacts
Media:
Christina Davies
...
Investor Relations:
Chris Witty
...
646-438-9385
...
