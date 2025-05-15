Fireaway Announces Launch Of Ultrasensetm Sensors -- A Next-Generation Detection Innovation Paired With Proven Stat-X® Suppression

Stat-X Anniversary Logo

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireaway Inc., a global leader in fire suppression technology, proudly announces the launch of UltraSenseTM sensors, an advanced, early-stage hazard detection system product designed to integrate seamlessly with its industry-trusted Stat-X® fire suppression systems. The UltraSense brand will make its US public debut at CLEANPOWER 2025 in Phoenix this May , followed by a showcase at NFPA 2025 in Las Vegas this June .

UltraSense sensors utilize cutting-edge sensing technology to identify thermal and environmental changes at the earliest stages of an environmental anomaly. By pairing UltraSense with Stat-X, customers now benefit from a fully integrated detection and suppression solution that offers fast, accurate response to high-risk fire scenarios - critical for industries such as energy storage, transportation, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure.

The introduction of UltraSense sensors coincides with Fireaway's 20th anniversary , marking two decades of innovation, reliability, and protection for mission-critical environments.

"UltraSense sensors represent the next evolution of critical asset protection and fire safety," said Lance Harry, P.E., president & CEO of Fireaway Inc. "By combining intelligent detection with our proven Stat-X aerosol fire suppression, we're delivering a smarter, faster, and more comprehensive solution to protect high-value assets and operations. Launching UltraSense during our 20th anniversary highlights our continued focus on innovation, reliability, and meeting the real-world needs of our customers."

Fireaway's Stat-X product line is globally recognized for its environmentally responsible and highly effective aerosol-based fire suppression technology. The addition of UltraSense enhances system intelligence, enabling more proactive protection strategies and minimizing response times in high-risk environments.

Visit Fireaway at CLEANPOWER Booth #1577 in Phoenix (May 19–22) and at NFPA Booth #251 in Las Vegas (June 16–18) to see live demos of the new UltraSense system in action.

