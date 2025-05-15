The World's First Herbal Tea Vaporizer Air Tea Company Launches On Kickstarter
Air Tea targets the rapidly growing wellness and herbal lifestyle market, including health-conscious consumers, herbal enthusiasts, and people looking for alternatives to smoking or taking highly processed and contaminated supplements. The global herbal tea market alone is projected to surpass $4 billion by 2032*, while wellness continues to trend upward as a cultural priority.
The Air Tea Kettle will be sold exclusively through a direct-to-consumer e-commerce model, reducing the cost and complexity of traditional retail. The Kickstarter pre-order cost is $299, and then it will be sold for $397.
"Herbalism is an ancient practice spanning cultures across the globe. As technology has advanced, so has our ability to extract phytochemicals from herbs. Extracting phytochemicals through vaporization is the next horizon," says herbalist Amanda Crooke. "Air Tea provides a more efficient relaxation experience."
This isn't just a new product, it's a new category. Air Tea is redefining how we connect with plants, rituals, and ourselves. Air Tea can help promote relaxation, manage stress, enhance the flow of energy, as well as improve mental acuity, concentration, problem-solving, multitasking, and resource management.
The Air Tea Kickstarter campaign runs through June 10, 2025.
To support the campaign or learn more, visit
* According to Business Research Insights
