Bharti Airtel Partners With Tierone To Automate Application Assurance And Boost NOC Efficiency

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bharti Airtel has partnered with TierOne to launch an unmatched application assurance initiative aimed at increasing reliability and reducing the operational overhead across its mission-critical Network Operations Center (NOC ) applications. These include key applications such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Inventory Management, Performance Management, Workforce Management, and Centralized Fault Management (CFM)-all deeply integrated to support seamless NOC operations, Customer Service Representatives (CSR), and customer-centric automation.Historically, these applications and their supporting virtual infrastructure were monitored and managed manually, leading to inefficiencies, a higher risk of human error, and delayed response to incidents. Such manual processes often resulted in slow identification and resolution of issues, directly impacting service delivery and customer satisfaction.To address these challenges, Airtel has initiated a strategic project with TierOne to deploy an Automated Application Assurance Manager, a unified platform that streamlines monitoring, incident management, and self-healing capabilities across the NOC ecosystem.The solution delivers real-time performance tracking, intelligent health checks, early warning alerts, and automated remediation. It also provides actionable insight into key KPIs including Inventory Quality, Service Impact, and Automation Effectiveness ensuring alignment with service outcomes and customer experience objectives. By supporting the full incident lifecycle from proactive detection and root cause analysis (RCA) to resolution and reporting, the platform significantly reduces mean time to resolution (MTTR) and improves overall operational efficiency. User-friendly dashboards provide clear visibility into application performance, service health, and ticket status for the Application Monitoring teams.About Bharti AirtelBharti Airtel is one of the world's top three mobile operators, with networks covering over two billion people globally. As India's largest integrated communications solutions provider, Airtel serves over 500 million customers across 17 countries in South Asia and Africa. The company offers a wide range of services including mobile, broadband, and enterprise solutions, and is a leader in next-generation technologies like 5G, IoT, and cloud. With a strong focus on digital transformation, Airtel is dedicated to providing seamless connectivity and innovative, customer-centric solutions across its vast geographic footprint.About TierOneTierOne is the only software vendor that can provide real-time, proactive customer service assurance across any service, technology and domain - transforming service provider behavior, shifting from reactive problem-solving to proactive value delivery.We empower service providers to comprehensively understand their customers' services, seamlessly resolve potential issues, and pre-emptively address customer concerns, while enabling on-demand service provisioning throughout the customer journey, all powered by patented technology.

