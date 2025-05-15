Medical Benevolence Foundation Announces CEO Transition: Andy Mayo Retires, Gregory Nikkel Named Interim CEO

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Benevolence Foundation (MBF) announces the retirement of Chief Executive Officer E. Andrew Mayo, who has faithfully served the organization for 13 years. Effective May 1, Mayo stepped down from his role, closing a remarkable chapter marked by growth, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to MBF's mission of providing sustainable, faith-based healthcare in underserved communities around the world.

Mayo began his tenure in 2012, guiding MBF through a period of strategic transformation. Under his leadership, MBF evolved from a traditional mission agency into a global healthcare foundation, partnering closely with hospitals, clinics, nursing schools, and churches across sub-Saharan Africa and Haiti. Through his vision, the organization deepened its impact, strengthened partnerships, and enhanced fiscal stewardship, ensuring donor resources translated into tangible, lifesaving outcomes.

During his leadership, MBF expanded its global footprint, grew total assets, and launched key medical and nursing education initiatives. Mayo championed the integration of spiritual care with clinical services and prioritized the development of local leadership and long-term infrastructure in the communities MBF serves.

“It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to serve this organization and witness firsthand the transformative power of God's love expressed through compassionate healthcare,” said Mayo.“I leave knowing that MBF is stronger than ever-financially, spiritually, and operationally-and that its best days are still ahead.”

Mayo's retirement was part of a thoughtfully planned and executed leadership transition effort led by the MBF Board of Trustees. To support continuity and maintain momentum, the MBF Board of Trustees has appointed Greg Nikkel, the organization's current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), to serve as Interim CEO. Nikkel, who joined MBF in 2021, brings deep institutional knowledge and extensive leadership experience in nonprofit management and corporate finance. His efforts have been instrumental in advancing financial transparency, refining strategic planning processes, and reinforcing global accountability systems.

“This is an exciting and forward-looking time for MBF,” said Shawn Powers, Chair of the MBF Board of Trustees.“I want to thank our Board, which is comprised of some of the brightest minds in healthcare, business, ministry, and private equity, for their collaborative work in developing a thoughtful and strategic CEO Transition Plan. I'm also profoundly grateful to the retiring CEO, Andy Mayo, and Interim CEO, Greg Nikkel, for their excellent partnership in executing this plan. In recent years, Andy distinguished himself by securing the largest single donor gift in MBF's history, more than $20 million, positioning the organization for long-term impact.”

Nikkel has served faithfully as CFO, overseeing key components of our international portfolio such as operations in Haiti. We are confident he will guide MBF through this interim period with wisdom and grace. His leadership journey began upon earning his MBA from the Harvard Business School, followed by over 35 years of business experience, including Vice President roles in Strategy, Investor Relations, and Financial Planning and Analysis at a Fortune 200 company. We are confident that our global partners and donors will continue to experience the trust, excellence, and Christ-centered compassion that define our mission.

In accepting the role, Nikkel said,“It is an honor to step into this role and help steward MBF's mission during this important season. I look forward to working with our dedicated Board, staff, and global partners as we continue expanding access to quality healthcare rooted in compassion, sustainability, and faith.”

As part of its thoughtfully executed, Board-approved CEO transition plan, the MBF Board of Trustees has completed a successful international search for the organization's next permanent CEO. Final details will be shared in the coming months, including their name and official start date.

As MBF enters this next chapter, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to bring hope and healing by strengthening health systems, equipping local leaders, and extending Christ-centered care to vulnerable communities. The Board of Trustees and staff invite prayers and support as they continue moving the mission forward and prepare to welcome a new season of leadership.

Sherri Jones

Medical Benevolence Foundation

+1 281-201-2043

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.