Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pegagang Launches“Pega CSSA Infinity24” Accelerator For Certified Senior System Architect (CSSA) Success

2025-05-15 07:06:00
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PegaGang, a leading provider of Pega training and consulting services, proudly announces the launch of Pega CSSA Infinity24, an exclusive and comprehensive training offering designed to empower Pega professionals to achieve the coveted Certified Senior System Architect (CSSA) certification with confidence and competence.

" Empowering the Next Generation of Pega Professionals with Advanced Training, Real-World Projects, and Certification Support."

Building on the success of its earlier initiatives, PegaGang's Infinity24 program is tailored for developers and architects who already have Pega CSA certification and aspire to elevate their skills to the next level. The offering includes:
.Advanced CSSA-Focused Training Modules aligned with the latest Pega 8.x versions
.Hands-On Project Experience with real-world business scenarios and application development
.24x7 Mentorship Support by industry-recognized Pega CSSAs and LSAs
.Mock Exams & Certification Guidance to ensure exam readiness
.Community Access & Job Support for post-certification career advancement
“The Pega CSSA Infinity24 program is a game-changer for professionals aiming to stand out in the Pega ecosystem,”at PegaGang.“We designed it not just to help candidates pass the exam, but to truly master the skills needed to lead Pega implementations in the real world.”

With Infinity24, PegaGang reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent and enabling digital transformation leaders across industries. Whether you're a working professional seeking career growth or an organization looking to upskill your Pega team, CSSA Infinity24 is the roadmap to success.

To learn more or enroll, visit: )PegaGang(dot)Com
