403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pegagang Launches“Pega CSSA Infinity24” Accelerator For Certified Senior System Architect (CSSA) Success
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PegaGang, a leading provider of Pega training and consulting services, proudly announces the launch of Pega CSSA Infinity24, an exclusive and comprehensive training offering designed to empower Pega professionals to achieve the coveted Certified Senior System Architect (CSSA) certification with confidence and competence.
" Empowering the Next Generation of Pega Professionals with Advanced Training, Real-World Projects, and Certification Support."
Building on the success of its earlier initiatives, PegaGang's Infinity24 program is tailored for developers and architects who already have Pega CSA certification and aspire to elevate their skills to the next level. The offering includes:
.Advanced CSSA-Focused Training Modules aligned with the latest Pega 8.x versions
.Hands-On Project Experience with real-world business scenarios and application development
.24x7 Mentorship Support by industry-recognized Pega CSSAs and LSAs
.Mock Exams & Certification Guidance to ensure exam readiness
.Community Access & Job Support for post-certification career advancement
“The Pega CSSA Infinity24 program is a game-changer for professionals aiming to stand out in the Pega ecosystem,”at PegaGang.“We designed it not just to help candidates pass the exam, but to truly master the skills needed to lead Pega implementations in the real world.”
With Infinity24, PegaGang reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent and enabling digital transformation leaders across industries. Whether you're a working professional seeking career growth or an organization looking to upskill your Pega team, CSSA Infinity24 is the roadmap to success.
To learn more or enroll, visit: )PegaGang(dot)Com
Contact:
" Empowering the Next Generation of Pega Professionals with Advanced Training, Real-World Projects, and Certification Support."
Building on the success of its earlier initiatives, PegaGang's Infinity24 program is tailored for developers and architects who already have Pega CSA certification and aspire to elevate their skills to the next level. The offering includes:
.Advanced CSSA-Focused Training Modules aligned with the latest Pega 8.x versions
.Hands-On Project Experience with real-world business scenarios and application development
.24x7 Mentorship Support by industry-recognized Pega CSSAs and LSAs
.Mock Exams & Certification Guidance to ensure exam readiness
.Community Access & Job Support for post-certification career advancement
“The Pega CSSA Infinity24 program is a game-changer for professionals aiming to stand out in the Pega ecosystem,”at PegaGang.“We designed it not just to help candidates pass the exam, but to truly master the skills needed to lead Pega implementations in the real world.”
With Infinity24, PegaGang reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent and enabling digital transformation leaders across industries. Whether you're a working professional seeking career growth or an organization looking to upskill your Pega team, CSSA Infinity24 is the roadmap to success.
To learn more or enroll, visit: )PegaGang(dot)Com
Contact:
Company :-PegaGang
User :- PegaGang
Email :...
Phone :-+91 8639590034
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment