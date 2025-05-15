GHX Launches New Data And AI-Powered Capabilities At Annual Summit

25 Years of Trust Powers GHX's Mission to Strengthen Healthcare Supply Chain Resilience

ATLANTA, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), the industry's leading platform for smarter, more resilient supply chains, today unveiled a suite of new innovations at its annual GHX Summit.

Against a backdrop of growing fragility across the healthcare supply chain – and a 31% increase in order delays compared to pre-COVID, according to GHX data – these new capabilities are designed to help organizations move from reactive operations to proactive resilience. By applying advanced data science and generative AI, GHX is enabling faster, more coordinated action and smarter decision-making, especially critical in times of disruption.

"We're at a turning point where bold innovation isn't optional – it's foundational to the future of healthcare," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, President and CEO of GHX. "As system fragility grows, organizations need smarter ways to stay ahead of disruption and keep care moving. With GHX ResiliencyAI, we're helping build supply chains that look ahead, adapt fast and free up teams to focus on what matters most: delivering better care."

GHX ResiliencyAI, a new capability embedded within GHX's platform, serves as the intelligence layer powering these innovations, enabling GenAI and advanced data services to reduce manual and administrative burdens across the healthcare supply chain. ResiliencyAI is being woven throughout GHX's product portfolio, providing the foundation for scalable, future-forward solutions.

The new capabilities previewed at GHX Summit include:



GHX Resiliency Center: In an environment where backorders can delay patient care, the Resiliency Center brings critical foresight and prioritization to disruption management. Powered by GenAI-driven insights from GHX ResiliencyAI, the Center evaluates backorders for clinical and operational impact. It enables teams to focus on the most urgent risks and, in collaboration with supply chain partners, quickly identify smart substitutions – clinically approved, contract-friendly and proactively surfaced before disruptions occur that can impact patient care.

GHX Conversational Dynamic Reporting: Part of GHX's Supply Chain Analytics, this new tool empowers users to design, generate and export custom reports through an intuitive, interactive interface to accelerate insights. By late 2025, a new GenAI-powered conversational layer will enable supply chain leaders to ask natural language questions, minimizing the need for technical training. Whether analyzing spend, investigating root causes or managing supplier performance, users will be able to access critical data in seconds, enhancing agility and decision-making across supply chain teams. GHX Perfect Order Co-Pilot: Integrated within the GHX Perfect Order Dashboard, this conversational GenAI assistant pinpoints the root causes driving key performance metrics along the procure to pay process. Built on GHX's 25 years of workflow expertise, the co-pilot can surface issues and provide clear, actionable and intelligent recommendations for next steps. This tool empowers organizations of all sizes to operate at the highest standards of supply chain excellence, regardless of budget, scale or experience.

Leading the Future with Courage and Care

"With the launch of these data and AI capabilities, we are taking a bold but thoughtful step toward building a stronger, more resilient healthcare system for all," said Archie Mayani, Chief Product Officer of GHX. "This moment demands leadership that is focused on impact and willing to embrace change. Our history of trust is our license to lead."

The new suite of data and AI-powered capabilities are targeted for general availability to GHX customers across North America by July 2025, with an expanded portfolio of features and offerings to follow by end of this year.

About GHX

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) is reimagining how healthcare works by powering a more intelligent, resilient and connected supply chain. Through AI-driven automation, cloud-based solutions and intelligent decision support, GHX helps healthcare organizations increase operational agility, reduce unnecessary spend and improve outcomes. For more than 25 years, GHX has been a trusted partner across the healthcare ecosystem-from providers and suppliers to distributors and government agencies-working to remove billions in waste and strengthen the economic foundation of care delivery. Learn more about GHX's platform and insights at and The Healthcare Hub.

Media Contact:

Greta Gustafson, Highwire PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED